Radha Ashtami 2025 vrat vidhi: Puja time, fasting food list and when to break fast Radha Ashtami 2025 is being celebrated on 31 August. Here’s the full vrat vidhi, puja timings, fasting rules, and food list for devotees.

New Delhi:

Radha Ashtami is the sacred day that marks the birth of Goddess Radha, the eternal consort of Lord Krishna. Devotees celebrate this day with fasting, puja and deep devotion.

In 2025, Radha Ashtami is being observed on Sunday, 31 August. The celebrations hold special importance in the Braj region, especially Barsana, where Radha Rani was born.

Radha Ashtami 2025 date and puja time

Radha Ashtami in 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, 31 August 2025.

Madhyahna Puja Time: 11:05 am to 1:38 pm (2 hours 33 minutes)

11:05 am to 1:38 pm (2 hours 33 minutes) Ashtami Tithi begins: 30 August, 10:46 pm

30 August, 10:46 pm Ashtami Tithi ends: 1 September, 12:57 am

This day marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, the divine consort of Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated with great devotion in Barsana, Mathura and other Braj regions.

How to observe Radha Ashtami vrat

The vrat is observed with faith and discipline. Devotees wake up early, bathe, and wear clean clothes. A sacred space is prepared for puja. Fasting is kept throughout the day. Some devotees observe a strict fast, while others follow a single-meal fast.

Step-by-step Radha Ashtami vrat vidhi

According to scriptures like the Brihannaradiya Purana, the vrat is done in this way:

Begin the day with bath and prayer.

Set up a sanctified space or mandap.

Place a Kalash filled with water at the centre.

Install an idol or picture of Goddess Radha on a copper plate.

Cover the idol with two fresh garments.

Perform Shodashopachar puja during madhyahna kala (noon time).

Offer flowers, sweets, fruits and bhog with devotion.

Observe fasting as per your strength (nirjala, phalahar or ekabhukt).

Next day, serve food to women and family members.

Donate the idol or items to an acharya, then break the fast with prasad.

When to break Radha Ashtami fast in 2025

The fast is usually broken on the next day after completing puja and charity. In 2025, devotees may open the vrat on 1 September 2025 morning, after offering bhog and food to others.

What to eat during Radha Ashtami vrat

During the fast, devotees avoid grains and regular salt. Instead, they eat:

Fruits and milk

Curd and sweets

Potato or sweet potato dishes

Sabudana khichdi or sabudana tikki

Kuttu flour pakoras or puri

Always use sendha namak in cooking. Offer all items first to Goddess Radha before eating.

What to do on Radha Ashtami

Worship Radha Rani with flowers and bhajans.

Visit Radha Krishna temples if possible.

Read or listen to Radha-Krishna katha.

Offer food to cows or donate to the needy.

Keep thoughts pure and spend the day in devotion.

Radha Ashtami 2025 is a day of love and devotion. By observing the vrat with faith and following the puja vidhi, devotees seek the blessings of Radha Rani for happiness and prosperity.