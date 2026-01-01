PM Modi hails BJP workers after party's historic win in Thiruvananthapuram, writes to Mayor Rajesh The saffron party won 50 wards in Thiruvananthapuram, bringing an end to decades of Left dominance in the corporation. The LDF won 29 wards, while the Congress-led UDF improved its presence by winning 19 wards.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote a letter to BJP leader and Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, VV Rajesh, hailing his efforts for establishing the footprints of the BJP in Kerala. PM Modi also congratulated GS Asha Nath, who took the oath as the Deputy Mayor.

Rajesh posted the letter on X and thanked PM Modi over the recognition, calling it a New Year gift for the people in Kerala.

“This recognition is the New Year's gift given to Kerala by the Honorable Prime Minister. The political change in Thiruvananthapuram is the result of decades of hard work by BJP workers in Kerala. This recognition is the New Year's gift given to Kerala by Modiji,” he posted on X.

In the letter, PM Modi said BJP workers worked really hard despite adversities and violence amid poor governance of UDF and LDF.

"In the midst of the festive season and as we begin the year 2026, history was made in the great city of Thiruvananthapuram when you took oath as the Mayor of the city and Smt GS Asha Nath Ji took oath as the Deputy Mayor. I would like to congratulate you and Asha Ji for this...For decades, BJP workers in Kerala have walked a path that is difficult. The state's politics has been dominated by the LDF and UDF, whose poor governance record is for everyone to see,” the letter read.

“In addition, these fronts have perpetuated a culture of corruption and brutal violence that is against the ethos of Kerala. Yet, despite adversity, hostility and brutal violence, our Karyakartas have stood firm... The fixed match of the LDF and UDF of being friends in Delhi and 'rivals' in Kerala is about to end soon," it added.

BJP’s impressive show in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor VV Rajesh was elected Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. This marks the first time that the BJP has secured the mayoral post in the state capital.

Rajesh, who represents the Kodunganoor ward and also serves as the BJP’s Kerala state secretary, won the election with the backing of 50 BJP councillors and one independent member.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate RP Shivaji finished second with 29 votes, while United Democratic Front (UDF) nominee KS Sabarinathan secured 17 votes in the mayoral election.

The BJP’s success follows its strong performance in the recent civic body elections in Thiruvananthapuram. The saffron party won 50 wards, bringing an end to decades of Left dominance in the corporation. The LDF won 29 wards, while the Congress-led UDF improved its presence by winning 19 wards.