Pitru Paksha Navami Shradh 2025: Matru Navami date, importance and puja vidhi The Navami date in Pitru Paksha is known as Matru Navami. Here’s the 2025 date, its spiritual importance, and rituals performed to honour departed mothers.

New Delhi:

The Navami date is considered very important during Pitru Paksha. This date is also known as Matru Navami. In the year 2025, the Navami date of Pitru Paksha is on September 15.

It is believed that performing Shradh on this day ensures peace for their souls and brings blessings to the family. Special rituals are conducted with utmost devotion to uphold ancestral respect and fulfil religious duties. Thus, let us know why the Navami date of Pitru Paksha is called Matru Navami and also about the importance of this day.

Know why Pitru Navami is very special

On the ninth day of Pitru Paksha, there is a provision for performing the shraddha of those women whose husbands died while they were alive. According to religious beliefs, it is also auspicious to perform the shraddha of those mothers, sisters and daughters whose death date is not known. The shraddha performed on this day pleases the parents. Also, the shraddha performed on this day is considered to develop your lineage and clan.

Importance of Matru Navami Shradh

The Shradh of Matru Navami is dedicated to the maternal side. The souls of the departed parents are pleased with the effect of the Shradh performed on this day and shower blessings on you. Also, the Shradh performed on this day provides peace and salvation to the souls of the parents. Those who perform the Shradh of Maatru Navami never lack motherhood and affection in their lives.

What to do on the day of Matru Navami?

On the day of Matru Navami, you must perform charity along with the shraddha of your deceased parents. It is considered auspicious to give Suhaag items to married women on this day. Along with this, you can also give gifts to elderly women. On this day, feed a Brahmin wife as well. Along with this, a lamp should be lit under the Peepal tree on this day, and the deceased mothers and sisters should be remembered. Along with this, feed food and water to cows, dogs, ants, fish and crows on this day. It is believed that the food given to these creatures reaches our ancestors and gives peace to their souls.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Pitru Paksha 2025: What not to buy and what is auspicious to purchase during Shradh