Pitru Paksha 2025: What not to buy and what is auspicious to purchase during Shradh Pitru Paksha 2025 has begun. Here are the things you must avoid buying during Shradh and the items that are considered auspicious for peace of ancestors.

New Delhi:

Pitru Paksha has started from September 7, 2025, and during this time, we worship our ancestors and also perform Shradh, Tarpan, etc., for the peace of their souls. Pitru Paksha is the time when we are advised to live a satvik life. It is the time; there are many such tasks which are prohibited.

During Pitru Paksha, one should not consume meat or alcohol and also should not eat things of a tamasic nature like garlic and onion. Along with this, there are some things which should not be bought during Pitru Paksha. Buying these things can upset your ancestors. Let's know about these things.

What not to buy during Pitru Paksha

Iron or iron-made items should not be purchased during Pitru Paksha.

Do not buy new clothes during this time.

You should also not buy gold or silver jewellery during this period.

Also, avoid buying a vehicle.

You should also avoid buying land or a house.

Purchasing shoes and slippers is also prohibited during Pitru Paksha.

Do not purchase items for marriage or any auspicious occasion during this time.

You should not even buy a broom during Pitru Paksha.

Auspicious things to purchase in Pitru Paksha

You can purchase items associated with Shraddha during Pitru Paksha. Purchasing items like rice, barley, black sesame, kusha, and jasmine oil is considered auspicious during this period. Purchasing lights and incense sticks during this time also appeases your ancestors. Purchasing religious literature during this time is also regarded as auspicious. Purchasing these items makes your ancestors happy and fulfils their souls. You can contribute the items listed in addition to shopping.

Your life's issues will be remedied if you observe religious laws and offer Shradh Tarpan to your ancestors on Pitru Paksha. You also receive alleviation from Pitru Dosha if you are experiencing it.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)