Pitru Paksha 2025: End date, rituals and Mahalaya Amavasya details Pitru Paksha 2025 will conclude with Mahalaya Amavasya, the most significant day for offering prayers and rituals to ancestors. Know the exact end date of Pitru Paksha, the day of Mahalaya Amavasya, and its religious importance as per the Hindu calendar.

In Sanatan Dharma, Pitru Paksha, also called Shradh Paksha, is regarded as having particular significance. People honour their ancestors and prepare meals in their honour on these sixteen days. Additionally, offer up prayers for the ancestors' souls to rest in peace.

Ashwin Amavasya marks the end of Pitru Paksha, which begins on Bhadrapada Purnima. Let us tell you when Pitru Paksha will conclude this year, which began on September 7, 2025.

When will Pitru Paksha end in 2025

This year, the Pitru Paksha will end on Sunday, September 21, 2025. This day is Mahalaya Amavasya, which is the last day of Pitru Paksha.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 date and time

Mahalaya Amavasya - September 21, 2025, Sunday

Kutup Muhurat – 11:50 AM to 12:38 PM

Rohini Muhurat – 12:38 PM to 01:27 PM

Afternoon period – 01:27 PM to 03:53 PM

New Moon Date Start – September 21, 2025, at 12:16 AM

Amavasya Tithi Ends – September 22, 2025, at 01:23 AM

Importance of Mahalaya Amavasya (Mahalaya Amavasya Ka Mahatva)

Mahalaya Amavasya is considered to be of special importance. It is said that by performing Shradh on this day, the ancestors are pleased and give their blessings. Mahalaya Amavasya is a very important date for the satisfaction of ancestors. It is also called Sarvapitra Amavasya and Devapitrkarya Amavasya.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

