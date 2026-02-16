Phalguna Amavasya 2026 rules: Important dos and don'ts you must follow

New Delhi:

The date of Phalguna Amavasya is February 17. According to astrology, religion, and spirituality, this day is very lucky. The gods and ancestors bestow blessings when puja is performed on this day. Additionally, worship on this day boosts the horoscope's placement of the planets and stars.

Praying for yoga and meditation also yields positive results on this day. So, in this article, we will tell you what you should do on this day and what you should avoid.

What should be done on the day of Phalguna Amavasya?

On this day, one should wake up before sunrise, take a bath, meditate and worship the ancestors along with the gods and goddesses.

You should offer water mixed with black sesame seeds, Kusha grass, etc., to your ancestors.

Donating blankets, clothes, food, money, etc., on this day also brings auspicious results.

To get rid of the ancestral curse, one should worship the Peepal tree on this day.

On this day, you should practice meditation in a secluded place. Doing so will bring you mental peace and spiritual enlightenment.

Studying religious books on the day of Amavasya is also considered auspicious.

Chanting the mantras of Lord Shiva, Vishnu, Sun God, Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, etc., is also considered beneficial on this day.

What should not be done on the day of Phalguna Amavasya?

Avoid consuming tamasic foods on the new moon day, even by mistake. You should avoid eating meat, alcohol, garlic, and onions on this day.

Also, avoid getting your nails, hair, etc., cut on this day.

Do not fight at home on this day and avoid situations of debate.

There is also going to be a solar eclipse on the day of Phalguna Amavasya, hence you should avoid travelling on this day.

It is not considered right to pluck leaves of Tulsi, vine, etc., on this day.

You should also avoid sleeping during the day on the day of Amavasya.

Do not disrespect elders on this day, otherwise you may suffer from an ancestral curse.

To avoid negative forces, avoid going to deserted places on this day.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

