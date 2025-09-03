Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 today: Timings, vrat vidhi and Vishnu mantras Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 falls on 3 September. Here’s everything you need to know—date, puja time, vrat vidhi, Parana muhurat and Vishnu mantras.

Parivartini Ekadashi, also known as Parsva Ekadashi or Padma Ekadashi, falls on the eleventh day in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada in Shukla Paksha. This usually happens at the end of August or the beginning of September.

On Parivartini Ekadashi, people worship the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that doing so can bring good luck and blessings of the lord. Read on to know the date, auspicious time, vrat and mantra of Parivartini Ekadashi.

Parivartini Ekadashi date and time

This year, Parivartini Ekadashi will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The Ekadashi tithi will begin on September 3, 2025 at 3:53 AM and end on September 4, 2025 at 4:21 AM. The Parana of Parivartini Ekadashi will be from 01:36 PM to 04:07 PM on September 4. The time for the end of Hari Vasara on Parana Tithi is at 10:18 AM on September 4.

Parivartini Ekadashi vrat vidhi

People who observe Ekadashi fast should not eat food after sunset on the day before the fast, i.e., on Dashami Tithi. They should also sleep at night while meditating on the name of Lord Vishnu.

On the day of the fast, one should get up in the morning and take a bath, and make a resolution to fast.

After this, one should light a ghee lamp in front of the idol of Lord Vishnu and perform the puja as per the rituals.

Tulsi, seasonal fruits and sesame seeds should be offered to Lord Vishnu.

Do not consume food during this fast but you can consume fruits after the evening prayers.

The fast should be broken the next day after sunrise.

Mantras of Lord Vishnu (Vishnu Bhagwan Ke Mantra)

|| Om Namo Narayan ||

|| Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya ||

|| Shri Vishnave Ch Vidmahe Vasudevay Dhimahi| Tanno vishnuh prachodayat ||

