Indigo cancels over 70 flights due to crew shortages; airline cites tech snags and airport congestion Operations were heavily disrupted across multiple airports, with scores of IndiGo flights delayed as the carrier struggled to assemble adequate crew for scheduled services.

Mumbai:

IndiGo has cancelled over 70 flights on Wednesday, including several from Bengaluru and Mumbai airports, as the airline continues to grapple with an acute shortage of crew for operating its flights, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

Tech issues: Indigo on flights cancellations

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson acknowledged the disruptions. "We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons, including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

However, sources told news agency PTI that crew shortage triggered by the rollout of the second phase of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms is the primary cause of the crisis. "IndiGo has been facing an acute crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the FDTL norms, leading to cancellations and massive delays across airports," a source said.

"The situation turned bad on Tuesday for the airline and the shortage turned worse on Wednesday with scores of flights cancelled and delayed from across airports in the country," the source added.

IndiGo on-time performance plummeted to 35%

According to data on the Civil Aviation Ministry website, IndiGo's on-time performance from six key domestic airports plummeted to 35 per cent on Tuesday, whereas Air India clocked 67.2 per cent, Air India Express 79.5 per cent, SpiceJet 82.50 per cent, and Akasa Air 73.20 per cent.

The latest flight duty time limitation norms, which entail increased weekly rest periods to 48 hours, extension of night hours, and limiting the number of night landings to only two as against six earlier were initially opposed by the domestic airlines, including IndiGo and Tata Group-owned Air India.

But they were subsequently rolled out by the DGCA following the Delhi High Court's directives, albeit after a delay of over one year and in a phased manner and with certain variations to airlines like IndiGo and Air India.

While the first phase of these FDTL norms came into force from July, the second phase, which restricted the night landing to two from six earlier, was implemented from November 1.

The norms were originally scheduled for a March 2024 rollout, but airlines sought phased implementation citing significant crew requirements.

IndiGo, which operates around 2,100 flights daily, has a large share of night operations. As of December 2, the airline’s fleet stood at 416 aircraft, with 366 in service and 50 grounded, up from 47 grounded aircraft in November, according to Planespotter.com.

Also Read: WATCH: Flight check-in glitch leads to delays across airports, mayhem in Hyderabad

Also Read: Flights affected at various airports due to glitch in check-in system; Air India issues advisory