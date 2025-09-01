Ekadashi in September 2025: Dates, vrat vidhi, and puja timing for Parivartini & Indira Ekadashi September 2025 brings two sacred fasts: Parivartini on 3rd September and Indira on 17th September. Know tithi, muhurat, and vrat significance.

Twice a month, during the Shukla Paksha and the Krishna Paksha, the Ekadashi fast is observed. Many devotees observe this fast because it is believed to have great honour in Sanatan Dharma.

It is believed that this Ekadashi fast offers happiness and wealth in life, as well as the forgiveness of all sins. Here, we'll let you know when the September Ekadashi fast is observed.

When is Ekadashi in September 2025?

Parivartini and Indira Ekadashi will fall in September. Parivartini Ekadashi fast will be observed on 3rd September, while Indira Ekadashi will be celebrated on September 17.

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 date, tithi and puja timings

Parivartini Ekadashi will be celebrated on September 3, 2025. This Ekadashi Tithi will start at 03:53 AM on September 3 and will end at 04:21 AM on September 4, 2025. The time for Vrat Parana will be from 01:36 PM to 04:07 PM on September 4, 2025. The time for Hari Vasar to end on the day of Parana Tithi is 10:18 AM.

Indira Ekadashi 2025 date and muhurat

Indira Ekadashi will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. This Ekadashi Tithi will start from 12:21 AM on September 17 and will last till 11:39 PM. The Parana time of Indira Ekadashi will be from 06:07 am to 08:34 am on September 18. The time of the end of Dwadashi on the day of Parana Tithi is 11:24 pm.

