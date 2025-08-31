Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: Date, significance, rituals and puja timings Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 will be celebrated on 5 September. Know the significance, rituals, fasting rules, and auspicious puja timings here.

Hindus mark quite a few Ekadashis during the year, but Parivartini Ekadashi is very special. It is also referred to as Padma Ekadashi or Jal Jhulni Ekadashi and is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. People believe that Lord Vishnu, who sleeps during the four months of Chaturmas, alters his sleeping position on this day.

In 2025, Parivartini Ekadashi will be celebrated with devotion and fasting in temples and houses. Celebrating this Ekadashi is believed to not only bring prosperity and peace but also lead to spiritual development.

When is Parivartini Ekadashi in 2025?

As per the Hindu calendar, Parivartini Ekadashi in 2025 will fall on Wednesday, 3 September 2025.

Ekadashi tithi starts: 3 September, 03:53 AM

Ekadashi tithi completion: 4 September, 04:21 AM

Parana (breaking of fast): Thursday, September 4th, between 10:18 AM to 10:19 AM

Devotees are requested to take note that the puja and parana time may vary based on the city and location.

Why is Parivartini Ekadashi important?

Parivartini Ekadashi marks a shift in spirituality. It is said that Vishnu rests in Yoga Nidra on the serpent Sheshnag during Chaturmas. Vishnu changing sides on this Ekadashi marks a transcendent change and a consequent shift in the energies of the world.

Scriptures tell us that people who follow this Ekadashi with devotion and discipline are blessed with prosperity, liberation from sins, and spiritual upliftment. The day is also considered a good day for charity and to pray for divine blessings for family health.

Rituals to be performed on Parivartini Ekadashi

Following Parivartini Ekadashi is not only about fasting; it's about purifying the body, mind, and soul. Here's what devotees typically do:

Morning rituals

Wake up early in the morning and bathe.

Clean the puja place and install an idol or photo of Lord Vishnu.

Offer Tulsi leaves, flowers, fruits, and sweets.

Puja customs

Light the lamp with ghee and recite Vishnu mantras.

Chant Vishnu Sahasranama or listen to devotional bhajans.

Some also read or hear the Padma Purana, which describes the glory of this Ekadashi.

Fasting and donation

Most follow a Nirjala fast (no water and no food), while some follow a fruit-and-milk fast.

Charity is strongly suggested: giving food, clothes, or money to the poor is thought to double blessings.

Breaking the fast the following morning (Dwadashi) by offering food to the poor or Brahmins.

Parivartini Ekadashi benefits

Assists to get rid of past karmic debts and sins.

Brings joy, prosperity, and happiness in home life.

Increases mental clarity and devotion.

Thought to bring an individual near to Moksha, or liberation.

Parivartini Ekadashi is more than a ritual – it's a spiritual chance to reboot life's course. On 5 September in 2025, when you fast, it's not merely about giving up food: it's about faith, self-control, and tuning in to divine power. Fasting, prayer, charity – whichever practice you choose, this Ekadashi can be the turning point for your spiritual path.