7th Day of Navratri 2025: Devi, colour, bhog, aarti, and mantra This Navratri 2025, day 7 is unique as Maa Katyayani will be worshipped instead of Kaalratri. Discover her bhog, colour, mantra and aarti for divine blessings.

The 7th day of Navratri is usually dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, who is the fierce form of Goddess Durga. But in 2025, due to the Shashthi Tithi alignment, devotees will worship Maa Katyayani on this day instead. This makes Navratri 2025 unique, as the Navratri 7th day devi is not Kaalratri but Maa Katyayani, who is worshipped as the warrior Goddess.

The Navratri 7th day date is September 28, 2025 (Sunday). Devotees will observe Shashthi Tithi and offer bhog, prayers, and aarti to Maa Katyayani.

What is the colour of 7th day of Navratri in 2025 and which Goddess is worshipped?

7th Day Navratri 2025 Goddess – Maa Katyayani

To destroy the demon Mahishasura, Goddess Parvati took the form of Maa Katyayani, one of her most violent and powerful forms.

To destroy the demon Mahishasura, Goddess Parvati took the form of Maa Katyayani, one of her most violent and powerful forms. Iconography: Maa Katyayani rides a lion and has four hands — she holds a lotus and sword in her left hands, while blessing devotees with Abhaya and Varada mudras.

Maa Katyayani rides a lion and has four hands — she holds a lotus and sword in her left hands, while blessing devotees with Abhaya and Varada mudras. Planetary link: She governs the planet Brihaspati (Jupiter), which represents wisdom, prosperity, and learning.

She governs the planet Brihaspati (Jupiter), which represents wisdom, prosperity, and learning. Details: According to religious texts, Goddess Parvati was born in the home of sage Katya, hence the name Katyayani.

Maa Katyayani Bhog

On the 7th day of Navratri 2025, devotees offer:

Honey – considered the most favourite bhog of Maa Katyayani.

Red-coloured sweets and fruits, especially pomegranate and rose-flavoured items.

Orange and red flowers, aligning with the Navratri 7th day colour.

Offering this bhog is believed to remove obstacles in marriage and bring harmony, courage, and blessings to devotees.

7th Day of Navratri Colour

Navratri 7th day colour 2025: Orange

Orange Meaning of Orange: Energy, enthusiasm, positivity, and devotion.

Maa Katyayani Mantra

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Maa Katyayani Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Katyayani Mata Ki Aarti

Jai Jai Ambe, Jai Katyayani,

Jai Jagmata, Jag Ki Maharani.

Baijnath sthaan tumhara,

Wahan Varadati naam pukara.

Kai naam hain, kai dhaam hain,

Yeh sthaan bhi to sukh dhaam hai.

Har mandir mein jot tumhari,

Kahin Yogeshwari mahima nyaari.

Har jagah utsav hote rahte,

Har mandir mein bhakt hain kehte.

Katyayani rakshak kaya ki,

Granthi kaate moh maya ki.

Jhoothe moh se chhudane wali,

Jai Jai Ambe, Jai Katyayani.

Jai Jagmata, Jag Ki Maharani,

Apna naam japane wali.

Brihaspativaar ko pooja kariyo,

Dhyan Katyayani ka dhariyo.

Har sankat ko door karegi,

Bhandare bharpoor karegi.

Jo bhi maa ko bhakt pukare,

Katyayani sab kasht nivare.

Jai Jai Ambe, Jai Katyayani,

Jai Jagmata, Jag Ki Maharani.

On the 7th day of Navratri 2025, devotees will worship Maa Katyayani, offer her favourite bhog, chant her mantras, and sing her aarti. Though the day is traditionally for Maa Kaalratri, the tithi alignment makes Maa Katyayani the Navratri 7th day devi in 2025.