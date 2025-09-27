What is the colour of 7th day of Navratri in 2025 and which Goddess is worshipped? The 7th day of Navratri 2025 falls on 28 September. This year, devotees will worship Maa Katyayani, with orange as the colour of the day for blessings and courage.

The 7th day of Navratri is usually dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, the fierce and protective form of Goddess Durga. However, in Navratri 2025, due to the extension of Chaturthi Tithi, the sequence of worship is different.

On Sunday, i.e. September 28, 2025, the 7th day of Navratri falls on Shashthi Tithi, and devotees will worship Maa Katyayani instead of Maa Kaalratri. This rare alignment makes Navratri 2025 unique, but the devotion and spiritual power of the rituals remain the same.

The colour for the 7th day of Navratri 2025 is Orange. Wearing orange while offering prayers to Maa Katyayani symbolises energy, courage, and positivity, keeping devotees uplifted throughout the day.

What is the colour of the 7th day of Navratri 2025?

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025
Navratri 7th day colour 2025: Orange

Orange Meaning of Orange: Represents joy, strength, warmth, and enthusiasm.

Represents joy, strength, warmth, and enthusiasm. Which colour to wear on 7th day of Navratri? Devotees should wear orange attire during Katyayani Puja to align with the day’s vibrations.

Goddess of the 7th day of Navratri 2025

Traditionally, the 7th day of Navratri Goddess is Maa Kaalratri. But in 2025, because of the Shashthi Tithi alignment, the worship will be of Maa Katyayani on this day.

Maa Katyayani – the Warrior Goddess

Origin: Goddess Parvati took the form of Katyayani to destroy the demon Mahishasura.

Goddess Parvati took the form of Katyayani to destroy the demon Mahishasura. Iconography: She rides a lion, holds a lotus and sword in her left hands, and blesses devotees with Abhaya (fear-dispelling) and Varada (wish-fulfilling) mudras in her right hands.

She rides a lion, holds a lotus and sword in her left hands, and blesses devotees with Abhaya (fear-dispelling) and Varada (wish-fulfilling) mudras in her right hands. Planetary link: Maa Katyayani governs planet Brihaspati (Jupiter), symbolising knowledge, prosperity, and wisdom.

Maa Katyayani governs planet Brihaspati (Jupiter), symbolising knowledge, prosperity, and wisdom. Why worship her? Praying to Maa Katyayani removes obstacles in marriage, grants courage, and strengthens spiritual energy.

The story of Chaturthi Tithi extension in 2025

In Navratri 2025, the Chaturthi Tithi stretched longer than usual, slightly changing the sequence of puja rituals. Because of this extension, the 7th day of Navratri coincides with Shashthi Tithi. That is why, instead of Maa Kaalratri, devotees will worship Maa Katyayani on the 7th day.

Spiritual significance of Orange on Navratri Day 7

Wearing orange on the 7th day of Navratri 2025 represents:

Courage and strength to overcome obstacles.

Warmth and positivity that uplift the spirit.

Enthusiasm and energy that inspire action and devotion.

By dressing in orange and worshipping Maa Katyayani, devotees invite divine blessings and strengthen their aura with confidence and joy.

Jai Mata Di!

