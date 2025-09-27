Navratri 2025 6th day: Maa Skandamata puja today, Katyayani worship tomorrow Navratri 2025 Day 6 is dedicated to Maa Skandamata with grey as the colour and banana bhog. Tomorrow, devotees will worship Maa Katyayani on Shashthi tithi.

New Delhi:

Navratri 2025 has brought a little confusion this year, because the tithi timings have stretched the festival to ten days instead of the usual nine. On September 27, 2025 (Saturday), the festival enters its 6th day on the calendar. But astrologically, the Shashthi tithi begins tomorrow (September 28).

That means today is observed as the 6th day of Navratri (Panchami tithi, Maa Skandamata’s day), while the main Katyayani puja will actually be performed tomorrow, September 28. Devotees, however, are already preparing with the colour, bhog and rituals connected to Day 7.

Which goddess is worshipped on Navratri Day 7?

Traditionally, the 6th day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani. But in 2025, due to the Panchang overlap, the sequence has shifted forward. Maa Katyayani will be worshipped on Day 7 (Shashthi tithi, September 28) instead of Day 6.

Maa Katyayani, the warrior goddess, took form to destroy the demon Mahishasura. She rides on a lion, carries a lotus and sword, and blesses devotees with courage, prosperity, and marital harmony.

Navratri 2025 Day 7 Colour

The colour for the 7th day is Orange, symbolising energy, enthusiasm, and devotion. Many devotees begin wearing orange today itself to invite positivity and strength into their lives.

Favourite flower

Maa Katyayani is pleased with red flowers, especially roses, which are offered during her puja.

Bhog for Navratri Day 7

On the 7th day, devotees offer honey as bhog. This is believed to bring sweetness, harmony, and prosperity in family life.

Mantra for Navratri Day 7

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah

Prayer for Maa Katyayani

Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

FAQs on Navratri 2025

Which day of Navratri is today?

Today, September 27, is the 6th day of Navratri 2025 (Panchami tithi).

Which goddess is worshipped today?

Today is dedicated to Maa Skandamata. Due to the tithi shift, Maa Katyayani will be worshipped tomorrow (Sept 28, Day 7, Shashthi).

What is Navratri 7th day colour?

The Navratri Day 7 colour is Orange, symbolising energy and devotion.

What bhog is offered on Navratri day 7?

Honey is offered to Maa Katyayani.

What flower is offered on Navratri day 7?

Devotees offer red flowers, especially roses, to Maa Katyayani.

What is the mantra for Navratri 7th day?

The mantra is: “Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah”.

Coming up tomorrow: Navratri Day 7

On September 28, 2025 (Sunday), Navratri will move into its 7th day (Shashthi tithi). Devotees will worship Maa Katyayani, with orange as the colour of the day, honey as the bhog, and red flowers offered in puja.