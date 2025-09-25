Navratri 2025 4th day colour: Which shade to wear on September 25 Navratri 2025 Day 4 falls on September 25. The colour of the day carries deep meaning, and devotees dress in this shade to attract blessings and positivity.

New Delhi:

Shardiya Navratri 2025 in India is widely considered to be one of the most colourful festivals in India. Every day in this 9-day celebration is a different colour. Yellow is the colour for Day 4 of Navratri 2025.

The colour yellow represents happiness, energy, and divine power. Maa Kushmanda, the goddess who formed the world with her dazzling smile, is worshipped on this day by devotees. It is believed that she showers devotees with good health, wealth, and spiritual power. Let us find out the importance of the Navratri fourth-day colour, its significance, and what to wear.

What is the fourth day colour of Navratri 2025?

The fourth day of Navratri 2025 is Yellow. It represents happiness, positivity, and brightness. Wearing yellow on this day is said to invite prosperity and intelligence while praying for Maa Kushmanda's blessings.

Which colour to wear on the fourth day of Navratri 2025?

Devotees are encouraged to dress in yellow on Day 4. Some popular choices include:

Bright yellow sarees or suits with festive embroidery

Yellow lehengas paired with contrasting dupattas

Kurtas, scarves, or bangles in vibrant yellow shades for a subtle yet auspicious touch

Dressing in yellow while performing puja or observing vrat connects devotees with the nurturing and life-giving energy of Maa Kushmanda.

Navratri Day 4 Goddess and Puja Importance

Mata name: Maa Kushmanda

Puja offering (bhog): Malpua or pumpkin preparations

Favourite flower: Marigold

Mantra: “Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥”

Colour to wear: Yellow

Navratri 2025: Full list of nine-day colours

Navratri Day Date (2025) Goddess Worshipped Colour of the Day Symbolism Day 1 (Pratipada) 22 September Maa Shailputri White Peace & purity Day 2 (Dwitiya) 23 September Maa Brahmacharini Red Passion & devotion Day 3 (Tritiya) 24 September Maa Chandraghanta Royal Blue Strength & calm Day 4 (Chaturthi) 25 September Maa Kushmanda Yellow Joy & energy Day 5 (Panchami) 26 September Maa Skandamata Green Growth & prosperity Day 6 (Shashthi) 27 September Maa Katyayani Grey Balance & wisdom Day 7 (Saptami) 28 September Maa Kalaratri Orange Power & courage Day 8 (Ashtami) 29 September Maa Mahagauri Peacock Green Beauty & compassion Day 9 (Navami) 30 September Maa Siddhidatri Pink Love & harmony

On September 25, devotees will dress in yellow, adorn their altars with marigold flowers, and offer classic bhog to Maa Kushmanda. Successively following the Navratri colour of the day is said to enhance positivity and align devotees with the divine power of the goddess.

