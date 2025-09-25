Navratri 2025 4th day colour: Which shade to wear on September 25

Shardiya Navratri 2025 in India is widely considered to be one of the most colourful festivals in India. Every day in this 9-day celebration is a different colour. Yellow is the colour for Day 4 of Navratri 2025.
The colour yellow represents happiness, energy, and divine power. Maa Kushmanda, the goddess who formed the world with her dazzling smile, is worshipped on this day by devotees. It is believed that she showers devotees with good health, wealth, and spiritual power. Let us find out the importance of the Navratri fourth-day colour, its significance, and what to wear.
Also Read: Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Devi status video download for WhatsApp and more
What is the fourth day colour of Navratri 2025?
The fourth day of Navratri 2025 is Yellow. It represents happiness, positivity, and brightness. Wearing yellow on this day is said to invite prosperity and intelligence while praying for Maa Kushmanda's blessings.
Which colour to wear on the fourth day of Navratri 2025?
Devotees are encouraged to dress in yellow on Day 4. Some popular choices include:
- Bright yellow sarees or suits with festive embroidery
- Yellow lehengas paired with contrasting dupattas
- Kurtas, scarves, or bangles in vibrant yellow shades for a subtle yet auspicious touch
Dressing in yellow while performing puja or observing vrat connects devotees with the nurturing and life-giving energy of Maa Kushmanda.
Also Read: Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Devi images and wishes in Hindi, English, Kannada, and Marathi
Navratri Day 4 Goddess and Puja Importance
- Mata name: Maa Kushmanda
- Puja offering (bhog): Malpua or pumpkin preparations
- Favourite flower: Marigold
- Mantra: “Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥”
- Colour to wear: Yellow
Navratri 2025: Full list of nine-day colours
|Navratri Day
|Date (2025)
|Goddess Worshipped
|Colour of the Day
|Symbolism
|Day 1 (Pratipada)
|22 September
|Maa Shailputri
|White
|Peace & purity
|Day 2 (Dwitiya)
|23 September
|Maa Brahmacharini
|Red
|Passion & devotion
|Day 3 (Tritiya)
|24 September
|Maa Chandraghanta
|Royal Blue
|Strength & calm
|Day 4 (Chaturthi)
|25 September
|Maa Kushmanda
|Yellow
|Joy & energy
|Day 5 (Panchami)
|26 September
|Maa Skandamata
|Green
|Growth & prosperity
|Day 6 (Shashthi)
|27 September
|Maa Katyayani
|Grey
|Balance & wisdom
|Day 7 (Saptami)
|28 September
|Maa Kalaratri
|Orange
|Power & courage
|Day 8 (Ashtami)
|29 September
|Maa Mahagauri
|Peacock Green
|Beauty & compassion
|Day 9 (Navami)
|30 September
|Maa Siddhidatri
|Pink
|Love & harmony
On September 25, devotees will dress in yellow, adorn their altars with marigold flowers, and offer classic bhog to Maa Kushmanda. Successively following the Navratri colour of the day is said to enhance positivity and align devotees with the divine power of the goddess.
Also read: Navratri 2025 Day 4: The bhog and colour that please Maa Kushmanda the most