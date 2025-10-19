Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, puja time, story, and spiritual meaning of Chhoti Diwali Narak Chaturdashi 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, October 19 — the day before Diwali. Known as Chhoti Diwali, it marks Lord Krishna’s victory over Narakasura. From oil baths at dawn to diyas at dusk, this day reminds us to cleanse the mind, embrace light, and prepare for prosperity.

New Delhi:

Naraka Chaturdashi celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. Frequently referred to as Chhoti Diwali, it's observed on the fourteenth day (Chaturdashi) of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. This day is to celebrate Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura, liberating thousands of captive ladies and bringing peace back to the world.

Symbolically speaking, Naraka Chaturdas is about purging the mind of negativity, anger, ego, and ignorance and accepting the light of truth and positivity. The day starts with an Abhyang Snan, a ritual oil bath before dawn, which is said to cleanse the body and soul. Families light diyas in the evening to invite light into their lives and homes, getting ready for the main Diwali the following day.

Also read: Abhyanga Snan 2025: Muhurat, ubtan ingredients and step-by-step ritual

What is Narak Chaturdashi (Narak Chaturdashi kya hoti hai)?

Essentially, Narak Chaturdashi is the precursor to Diwali, a quieter but spiritually dense day that is deeply significant. It's the reminder that if we're going to invite Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in, then we need to first drive away the darkness within. From village courtyards to city balconies, lamps are lit to symbolise Krishna's victory over Narakasura.

The fragrance of oil and ubtan fills the air as people perform early morning rituals to rid themselves of “paap” (negativity) and “narak” (inner darkness).

Why is Narak Chaturdashi celebrated (Narak Chaturdashi kyon manae jaati hai)?

The festival is being celebrated in commemoration of Lord Krishna's defeat of the demon Narakasura, a story that signifies escape from misery and darkness. Narakasura's defeat is said to signify the end of ignorance, ego, and injustice, which forces human beings into symbolic hell.

Legend has it that Krishna, supported by his consort Satyabhama, waged a bitter battle and slew Narakasura at dawn. On his deathbed, the demon asked for forgiveness and asked that his passing be commemorated with lights and happiness, hence the beginning of lighting diyas on this day.

Spiritually, this is the day to introspect, purify, and renew. It’s why Hindus perform oil baths before sunrise; the act represents washing away the grime of the past and emerging radiant and pure.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2025

In West Bengal and eastern India, Naraka Chaturdashi takes a slightly different avatar; it’s known as Bhoot Chaturdashi. According to local belief, ancestors visit their descendants on this night. To guide them, families light 14 diyas around their homes, symbolising the 14 forefathers and protecting the household from negative forces.

The day also carries a culinary tradition: Bengalis eat 14 different leafy greens (choudosh shaak) for good health and spiritual balance. While the name “Bhoot” may sound eerie, it’s actually a day of remembrance and gratitude, connecting generations through light and memory.

Roop Chaturdashi 2025

Elsewhere in India, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the same day is celebrated as Roop Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas. The emphasis here is on self-purification and rituals of beauty.

Individuals wake up early in the morning, use scented herbal pastes and oils, and undertake a ritual bath, hoping it boosts physical and spiritual glow. Women especially undertake beauty-related rituals as an act of symbolic self-pampering and divine readiness for Diwali.

In a way, Roop Chaturdashi is the celebration of inner and outer beauty, purifying negativity and emanating elegance and self-belief.

Diwali Narak Chaturdashi 2025: date and significance

In 2025, Naraka Chaturdashi will fall on Sunday, 19 October, preceding Diwali. The Abhyang Snan muhurat, the auspicious time for the oil bath, is set to start approximately at early morning hours, between 4:20 AM and 5:35 AM, as per Hindu Panchang forecasts.

The day's meaning resides in its timing: it spans destruction and rebirth. By driving away the darkness represented by Narakasura, worshippers ready themselves and their homes to invite Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali night.

Also read: Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, puja time, remedies, and meaning of Yama Deepak