Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, puja time, remedies, and meaning of Yama Deepak Narak Chaturdashi 2025, also known as Chhoti Diwali or Roop Chaudas, will be observed on October 19–20. The day marks Lord Krishna’s victory over Narakasura and is celebrated with Abhyang Snan, lighting the Yama Deepak, and traditional night rituals for protection and purity.

New Delhi:

Narak Chaturdashi is the second day of the five-day Diwali festival. The day is also known as "Roop Chaudas" or "Chhoti Diwali." The Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Kartik coincides with this festival.

On this day, Lord Krishna is reported to have killed Narakasura. It is thought that certain actions performed on this day relieve a person of the fear of going to hell and eliminate all forms of pain from the household.

Let's discuss the remedies for Narak Chaturdashi 2025, which will be observed on October 20 of this year in accordance with the Hindu calendar.

Narak Chaturdashi 2025 Date and Time

Festivals Date and time Narak Chaturdashi Monday, October 19, 2025 Abhyang Snan Muhurat 5:19 AM to 7:12 AM Krishna Dashami Moonrise at Abhyang Snan 4:23 AM Chaturdashi Tithi Begins Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 4:21 AM Chaturdashi Tithi Ends Monday, October 20, 2025, at 6:14 AM

Narak Chaturdashi 2025 Night Remedies

Lamp - Consider an earthen lantern with four sides. Put four wicks facing four different directions and fill them with mustard oil.

Right time – When everyone in the house is getting ready to go to bed after dinner, this lamp is lit in the evening or at night.

Place the lamp outside the house, near the main entrance, facing south. The south direction is considered the home of Yamaraj.

Mantra - While lighting the lamp, fold your hands and read this mantra - "Mrityuna Paashdandabhyan Kalen Cha Maya Saha Ya Trayodashyan Deepdanat Suryajah Priyatamithi."

Yama Deepak: This "Yama Deepak" is lit by the eldest member of the household. Once the lamp is placed, one should not look back at it, and members inside the house should not come out to look at it.