Today’s moonrise time [26 August 2025]: Why you must avoid seeing the moon tonight

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated tomorrow, August 27. The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesh. But do you know that it is believed that you should not see the Moon the night before the auspicious festival. It is believed that if a person sees the Moon on this night, it is likely that they will face accusations in the near future.

It is advisable that you don’t see the moon on the said night. Here, read on to know when you should not look at the moon.

When should you not see the moon?

Today, August 26, people should refrain from looking at the moon during a certain time. One should not see the Moon from 01:54 PM to 08:29 PM. But, if you see the moon at this time, it is likely that you will face false accusations.

Mantra to remove false accusations

It so happens that some people tend to see the Moon during the forbidden period by mistake. Drik Panchang says that according to the rules of Dharmasindhu, Chandra Darshan is prohibited during the entire Chaturthi Tithi and according to the same rule, even after Chaturthi Tithi ends before moonset, the sighting of the moon that has risen on Chaturthi Tithi is prohibited till moonset. If by mistake one sees the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi, then to avoid the false impression, one should chant the following mantra:

॥Prasenamvadhitsingho jambvata hatah.

Sukumaraak Marodistava Hyesh Syamantak:॥

The Chaturthi tithi will start on August 26, 2025 at 01:54 PM and end on August 27, 2025 at 03:44 PM. Hence you should see the moon only after the Chaturthi ends; that is, after 03:44 PM on August 27.

