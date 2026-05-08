Numerology explained: How your Moolank may influence your personality and career

New Delhi:

Is there any possibility of knowing one’s character, strengths, and future path through the date of birth? This can be found out in numerology through something known as the Moolank, which is a single-digit number formed through one’s birth date.

Each of the numbers between 1 and 9 represents certain qualities related to behaviour, interactions, profession, and emotions. Here’s what your birth number may reveal about your personality and life journey.

What is a Moolank in numerology?

The calculation of the Moolank number in numerology requires you to derive the single number from the birth date. Thus, if you were born on the 15th, you can derive your Moolank number by 1 + 5 = 6.

Gurudev Vikrant Jain, chairman and founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Sciencesays that Moolank numbers affect our character and emotions.

Moolank 1: The natural leader

People under the Sun influence are seen as self-assured, aggressive, and independent. Moolank 1 persons usually love being a leader and is interested in business and politics as well as in managing. Their strong will can, at times, give an impression of their being stubborn and bossy.

Moolank 2: Diplomatic person

Those who belong to Moolank 2 are ruled by the Moon and hence become emotional, empathic and intuitive. Such people would prefer living in peace with others and like engaging in creative activities like painting and writing. It is claimed that Moolank 2 persons might develop doubts about themselves or be too dependent on their emotions.

Moolank 3: People of good communication

The people who are ruled by Moolank 3 are communicative, optimistic and social. They are skilled at conveying their thoughts orally and creatively, but they need discipline and determination while pursuing their goals.

Moolank 4: The practical builder

Moolank 4 individuals are connected with Rahu, meaning that they are diligent and hardworking. They are well-fitted to become engineers or administrators, according to specialists; they might seem emotionally cold from time to time.

Moolank 5: The freedom lover

These individuals fall under the influence of Mercury, which makes them adaptable and full of energy. Thanks to their ability to communicate effectively, they are likely to excel in such professions as journalism, business and tourism.

Moolank 6: The nurturer

Related to Venus, Moolank 6 corresponds to love, art and creativity. People with Moolank 6 are believed to enjoy artistic activities, and therefore they can be very successful fashion designers, musicians and interior designers. However, at times, they can become possessive.

Moolank 7: The spiritual seeker

Those who have Moolank 7 are said to be analytical, introspective, and spiritual-minded. According to numerology, Moolank 7 people have a passion for research, healing, and philosophy; however, they might face issues related to excessive thinking or seclusion.

Moolank 8: The Determined Achiever

The person associated with this Moolank number, which is influenced by Saturn, has attributes of determination and success. Those having Moolank 8 will possibly tend finance, management, and administration.

Moolank 9: The Brave Humanitarian

Individuals belonging to Moolank 9 are under the influence of Mars, and thus, they possess attributes like compassion and bravery. These individuals are said to excel in leadership, sports, medicine, and social service. However, their most significant challenge may be dealing with anger or emotions.

Numerologists claim that knowing your Moolank will provide you with information about your character and your choices. Even though numerology does not rely on scientific evidence but is an outcome of spiritual beliefs, many individuals seek help from numerology for self-discovery and guidance.

Because sometimes even your birth date apparently has opinions about your career choices and emotional baggage.