Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Shubh muhurat, sunrise–sunset timings and puja vidhi December 1, 2025, Panchang highlights the observance of Mokshada Ekadashi fast on Monday, along with the auspicious timings, sunrise–sunset details, tithi, and puja rituals. Know the exact shubh muhurat and significance of this important Ekadashi vrat.

New Delhi:

Margashirsha Shukla Paksha's Ekadashi Tithi is on December 1, Monday. Ekadashi Tithi will last until 7:02 pm. Vyatipat Yoga will continue until 12:59 pm. Revati Nakshatra will also stay until 11:18 pm this evening.

It is the last day of Panchak. In addition, there is the Mokshada Ekadashi fast. It's also Geeta Jayanti today. Let's learn about Monday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time, and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Auspicious time for December 1, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha will last till 7:02 pm, and then Dwadashi Tithi will start.

Day- Monday

Brahma Muhurta- from 5:12 am to 6:04 am

Vyatipat Yoga- till 12:59 am

Revati Nakshatra- till 11:18 pm

Abhijeet Muhurta- from 12:05 pm to 12:50 am

Fasts and Festivals- Mokshada Ekadashi fast will be observed on December 1. Worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day brings auspicious results. Also, since this day is Geeta Jayanti, reciting some verses from the Geeta will be very auspicious and fruitful.

Rahukaal timings

Delhi - 04:05 pm to 05:24 pm

Mumbai - 04:36 pm to 06:00 pm

Chandigarh - 04:04 pm to 05:21 pm

Lucknow - 03:53 pm to 05:13 pm

Bhopal - 04:12 pm to 05:33 pm

Kolkata - 03:30 pm to 04:51 pm

Ahmedabad - 04:32 pm to 05:53 pm

Chennai - 04:14 pm to 05:40 pm

Sunrise and sunset times

Sunrise Time – 06:56 AM

Sunset Time – 06:00 PM

