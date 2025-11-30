Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Why Tulsi is worshipped but not touched on this sacred day Mokshada Ekadashi on December 1, 2025, is believed to be one of the most spiritually powerful days of the year. Tulsi plays a special role today as she is worshipped with devotion but never touched, and there’s a beautiful belief behind this tradition.

Mokshada Ekadashi will be celebrated on December 1, 2025, and it has great spiritual significance. It is also a special day, not just because it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, but it is also the day when Lord Krishna is thought to have taught Arjuna the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

According to belief, Mokshada Ekadashi is a powerful time for prayers, cleansing and seeking liberation from past negative actions. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Tulsi Mata on this day. But the rituals come with certain rules, especially those related to Tulsi, which many believe must be followed to receive the full blessing of the vrat.

Tulsi mistakes you must avoid on Mokshada Ekadashi

1. Do not touch or pluck Tulsi leaves

It is believed that on the day of Ekadashi, Tulsi Mata also observes a nirjala vrat for Lord Vishnu. Because of this, touching the plant, watering it or plucking leaves on this day is considered disrespectful. If you need Tulsi leaves for puja, they should be plucked one day earlier.

2. Avoid harsh words or arguments near Tulsi

Religious traditions say that using foul language, fighting or raising your voice near the Tulsi plant on Mokshada Ekadashi displeases Tulsi Mata and affects the positive outcome of the fast.

3. Keep Tulsi in the right direction

The Tulsi plant should be kept in either the north or north-east direction, as this is considered auspicious. These are the most spiritually aligned directions for worship and the flow of energy.

4. Never keep dirty utensils or wet clothes near Tulsi.

On Mokshada Ekadashi, it is considered inauspicious to keep unclean things near the plant. This is said to generate bad energy that will cancel out the spiritual result of the vrat.

5. Avoid putting shoes or broomsticks close to the plant

It is believed that keeping shoes, slippers or a broom near Tulsi angers Goddess Lakshmi. As per belief, this could even bring financial obstacles into the home.

6. Do not keep thorny plants near Tulsi.

According to this, plants bearing thorns are considered to symbolise conflict and negativity. Being placed next to Tulsi, they disturb harmony and happiness in the household.

Mokshada Ekadashi and Tulsi rituals and beliefs are based on tradition and faith. Although most families adhere to these traditions religiously, one should keep in mind that the practices depend upon the religious feeling rather than scientific grounds.

(Disclaimer: The information above is based on religious beliefs and local traditions. India TV does not verify its scientific accuracy.)

