Gita Jayanti 2025: Date, significance and complete puja vidhi Gita Jayanti, celebrated on Margashirsha Ekadashi, marks the day Lord Krishna shared the Bhagavad Gita with Arjuna. In 2025, the festival falls on December 1. Devotees observe the Mokshada Ekadashi fast, recite the Gita and perform Krishna puja to seek wisdom and liberation.

New Delhi:

The sacred festival of Gita Jayanti is celebrated every year on Ekadashi (the eleventh day of the bright fortnight) in the month of Margashirsha. According to religious beliefs, Lord Krishna preached the Gita to Arjuna on this day.

Reciting the Gita leads to salvation; therefore, Ekadashi of the bright fortnight of Margashirsha is also known as Mokshada Ekadashi. Let's explore the date of Gita Jayanti in 2025 and the rituals you should perform on this day.

Gita Jayanti 2025

According to the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) of Margashirsha month begins at 9:29 pm on November 30th and ends at 7:01 pm on December 1st. Therefore, based on the Udayatithi, the sacred festival of Geeta Jayanti will be celebrated on December 1st. Devotees will also observe the Mokshada Ekadashi fast on this day.

Gita Jayanti 2024 Puja Vidhi

On the day of Gita Jayanti, you can recite the Gita, as well as observe a fast and perform puja. Devotees attain salvation by fasting, worshipping, and reciting the Gita on Gita Jayanti, one of the most sacred days in Hinduism. On this day, you should wake up early in the morning, bathe, meditate, and wear clean clothes.

Afterwards, sprinkle Ganga water at the place of worship and place a photo of Lord Krishna giving the teachings of the Gita to Arjuna. If such a photo or idol is not available, you can also place a simple photo of Lord Krishna.

After this, incense sticks and lamps should be lit at the place of worship. You should offer flowers, sandalwood, Tulsi, rice grains, and sweets to Lord Krishna. After this, you should recite one of the chapters of the Gita. Reciting the 18th chapter of the Gita on the day of Gita Jayanti is considered very auspicious.

After reciting the Gita, you should chant mantras dedicated to Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu, and finally sing the Aarti of Lord Krishna. After the Aarti, distribute Prasad among family members. This concludes your puja. Similarly, you should worship Lord Krishna in the evening on Gita Jayanti.

Significance of Gita Jayanti

The Gita is an ocean of knowledge, and on Gita Jayanti, we strive to embrace its wisdom. While you should always recite the Gita, it is on Margashirsha Ekadashi that Lord Krishna preached the Gita to Arjuna, making this day special as Gita Jayanti. Lord Krishna imparted to Arjuna the knowledge of Dharma, Karma, and Moksha, all contained in the Gita. Reciting the Gita not only enhances your spiritual knowledge but also opens your eyes to wisdom.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: When faith meets modernity: New-age spiritual centres in Tech City Bengaluru