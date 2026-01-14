Not celebrating Makar Sankranti 2026 on January 14? Here’s the muhurat for January 15 Makar Sankranti 2026 is being celebrated over two days. Here’s why January 14 and January 15 are both considered valid, along with auspicious timings and expert views.

Makar Sankranti is one of those festivals that appears almost everywhere in India, though never in exactly the same form. It is linked to the Sun God and observed when the sun moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn. Traditionally, it marks a shift. Winter is beginning to ease. Days are slowly growing longer. Nothing abrupt. Just a gradual change.

The day also carries ritual importance. Bathing, charity, and food offerings are considered especially meaningful. For many devotees, Makar Sankranti also marks the beginning of the first royal bath of the Magh Mela. Across regions, the festival goes by different names. Khichdi in parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Maghi in Punjab and Haryana. Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Paush Sankranti in West Bengal. Uttarayan in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. Customs vary. The core idea remains familiar.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Is it on January 14 or January 15?

As happens almost every year, there is confusion around the date of Makar Sankranti. Views differ.

Some scholars believe Makar Sankranti should be celebrated on the day the Sun enters Capricorn

Others follow Udaya Tithi and prefer the date when this transition is present at sunrise

In 2026, this difference has led to Makar Sankranti being observed over two days.

How devotees are observing Makar Sankranti in 2026

Both dates are being followed, based on belief and personal practice.

Those who do not eat khichdi on Thursdays may choose to observe Sankranti on January 14, after 3:13 pm

Those who do not avoid Thursdays may complete Sankranti-related rituals on the morning of January 15

Since Ekadashi falls on January 14, people who avoid rice on Ekadashi can donate and consume khichdi after 5:52 pm on the same day

Others may prefer to observe Sankranti fully on January 15, without restriction

In simple terms, Sankranti can be observed on either day, depending on custom and comfort.

What Gorakhpur’s Pandit Sujit Ji Maharaj says

According to Gorakhpur’s well-known Pandit Sujit Ji Maharaj, celebrating Makar Sankranti on January 15 is considered more appropriate. His view is based on the position of the sun at sunrise. As per scriptures, Sankranti is associated with the sun’s first rays touching Capricorn. That alignment occurs on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

He also notes that Ekadashi falls on January 14, which makes it difficult for many people to consume rice-based foods on that day. This, he explains, further supports observing Sankranti on January 15.

Makar Sankranti 2026 auspicious time on January 14

3:13 pm to 5:45 pm

Makar Sankranti 2026 auspicious time on January 15

5:00 am to 1:00 pm

Overall, both January 14 and January 15 are considered acceptable for celebrating Makar Sankranti in 2026. There is no need for anxiety or fear of wrongdoing. Observe the festival with devotion, offer charity, share food like khichdi and curd-chira, and spend time with family. That is what truly matters.

