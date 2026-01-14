Ekadashi on January 14, 2026: Shattila Ekadashi vrat katha, puja vidhi and parana time Shattila Ekadashi falls on January 14, 2026. Here’s the ekadashi vrat katha, puja vidhi, parana timing and why this Ekadashi is considered highly significant.

Shattila Ekadashi is considered one of the more meaningful Ekadashi fasts. It falls in the month of Magh and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. What makes this day stand apart is the role of sesame seeds. They appear everywhere. In worship. In fasting. In charity.

According to the Panchang, Shattila Ekadashi will be observed on January 14, 2026. It is believed that fasting, worship, and donations on this day help purify the mind and body, and that the spiritual return is greater than usual.

Below is a closer look at the timings, rituals, and why this Ekadashi holds such weight.

Shattila Ekadashi 2026 date and tithi timing

As per the Vedic calendar, Ekadashi Tithi begins at 3:17 pm on January 13 and ends at 5:52 pm on January 14. Since the tithi is present at sunrise, the Shattila Ekadashi fast will be observed on January 14, 2026.

Ekadashi 14 January 2026: Auspicious yogas and coincidences

This year, the day carries added significance. Shattila Ekadashi coincides with Makar Sankranti, along with Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga. Such combinations are considered rare and are believed to strengthen the spiritual outcome of the fast.

The Brahma Muhurta on this day lasts from 5:28 am to 6:22 am. This is traditionally seen as the best time to bathe, take the vow, and begin worship.

Religious significance of Shattila Ekadashi

Scriptures describe Shattila Ekadashi as a day that supports peace, stability, and prosperity. Acts of chanting, penance, and charity are believed to carry more weight on this day. Worship done with sesame seeds is said to help cleanse past wrongs and support the path towards spiritual release.

Shattila Ekadashi vrat katha

Shattila Ekadashi puja vidhi

Wake up early and take a bath

Wear yellow clothes

Spread a clean yellow cloth at the place of worship

Place idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi

Light a lamp using pure ghee

Meditate on Lord Vishnu

Recite the Ekadashi fast story, Vishnu Sahasranama, and Om Namo Narayanaya

Offer laddus or dishes prepared with sesame seeds as bhog

Performing abhisheka with Ganga water and worshipping Tulsi is considered especially beneficial

Shattila Ekadashi 2026 parana time and method

The fast is broken on January 15, during Dwadashi, between 7:15 am and 9:21 am. After bathing and wearing clean clothes, devotees clean the home and worship area. Prayers are offered to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Sattvik food, including Tulsi leaves, is offered and then shared as prasad before being eaten.

Benefits of observing Shattila Ekadashi vrat

Shattila Ekadashi is not only about ritual. It is also about balance. A simple diet centred on sesame seeds. Worship done at the right time. Charity without expectation. Together, these are believed to bring calm, clarity, and steady spiritual growth.

