Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Date, rituals and its role in Paryushan Mahavir Jayanti 2025 was observed in April, yet its teachings shine during Paryushan in August. Here’s the date, rituals, and spiritual significance.

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Jainism, celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara. In 2025, this day holds an even deeper spiritual meaning as it beautifully connects with the sacred observance of Paryushan, the festival of reflection, forgiveness, and inner purification. This year, Paryushan will be celebrated from August 21 to August 28.

When is Mahavir Jayanti in 2025?

Mahavir Jayanti in 2025 had already been observed on April 10, 2025. On this day, Jain devotees across the world remember the life and teachings of Lord Mahavira, who was born in 599 BCE in Kundalpur, Bihar.

Mahavir Jayanti during Paryushan

Though Mahavir Jayanti usually falls earlier in the year, its essence continues to resonate during Paryushan (August–September 2025). Paryushan is a time when Jains immerse themselves in self-discipline, fasting, and forgiveness. The principles taught by Lord Mahavira – compassion for all living beings, truthfulness, simplicity, and renunciation – become the guiding light of this sacred period.

In a way, Paryushan feels like an extended celebration of Mahavir’s birth, as devotees not only remember him as a great teacher but also actively practise his path in daily life through food discipline, prayers, and seeking forgiveness (Micchami Dukkadam).

Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2025 Significance

For millions of people, the birth of Lord Mahavira, known as Janma Kalyanak, is a spiritual awakening rather than merely a historical event. At the age of 30, Mahavira gave up his life as a prince and pursued a life of intense meditation, eventually reaching Keval Gyan, or absolute knowledge. His teachings, which placed a strong emphasis on Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Aparigraha (non-possessiveness), and Anuvrat (small vows), became the cornerstone of Jain dharma.

