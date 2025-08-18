Paryushan menu list 2025: Simple Jain recipes and sattvic meal ideas Celebrate Paryushan 2025 with simple Jain food. Explore sattvic recipes, fasting dishes, and a wholesome menu list to keep your meals pure and mindful.

Apart from fasting and introspection, Paryushan is a time for culinary customs that are consistent with Jain principles. This holy celebration, which will take place in 2025 from August 21 to August 28, offers a chance to savour healthy, straightforward meals that uphold the values of mindfulness, purity, and non-violence. Every dish served during Paryushan, whether you're feasting or fasting, is made with love and care and reflects the Jain values of compassion and kindness.

If you are looking for inspiration to craft a Paryushan menu, or if you're just curious about Jain cuisine, here’s a guide to some of the best dishes to try, from fasting-friendly options to hearty meals for when the feast begins.

Paryushan Menu List for 2025

Breakfast (if taken)

Warm water with dry fruits (almond, raisin, fig – soaked overnight)

Methi dana water or jeera water

Simple fruits (apple, banana, papaya – cut fresh, not stored)

Lunch (Main Meal – before sunset)

Grains (boiled/plain khichdi): Rice + moong dal (without tadka)

Lauki (bottle gourd) sabzi

Tinda (apple gourd) sabzi

Parwal (pointed gourd) curry

Turai (ridge gourd) sabzi

Pumpkin curry (without onion/garlic)

Dal / Soup: Moong dal soup, masoor dal (very light)

Roti / Phulka: Made of wheat flour, without ghee (many take dry rotis)

Salad: Cucumber, tomato, capsicum, coriander chutney (without garlic)

Evening (before sunset—light meal if required)

Simple khichdi or dal rice

Sabudana khichdi (with peanuts)

Fruits

Traditional Jain recipes for Paryushan

Sabudana Khichdi (Tapioca Pearl Pilaf): Sabudana Khichdi is a classic Jain fasting dish. Made with tapioca pearls, it’s light yet filling, providing plenty of energy during the fasting days.

Sabudana Khichdi is a classic Jain fasting dish. Made with tapioca pearls, it’s light yet filling, providing plenty of energy during the fasting days. Kuttu (Buckwheat) Flour Pancakes: Buckwheat flour, known as kuttu ka atta, is commonly used during fasting as it is gluten-free and light on the stomach. These pancakes are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed as a savoury snack.

Buckwheat flour, known as kuttu ka atta, is commonly used during fasting as it is gluten-free and light on the stomach. These pancakes are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed as a savoury snack. Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Soup: Lauki, or bottle gourd, is a mild and soothing vegetable that’s perfect for fasting. This soup is light, hydrating, and a great option to break a fast.

Lauki, or bottle gourd, is a mild and soothing vegetable that’s perfect for fasting. This soup is light, hydrating, and a great option to break a fast. Dal Dhokli (Lentils with Wheat Dumplings): Dal Dhokli is a comforting and traditional Jain dish. It features lentils cooked in a spiced broth, served with wheat flour dumplings, creating a satisfying combination of flavours.

Dal Dhokli is a comforting and traditional Jain dish. It features lentils cooked in a spiced broth, served with wheat flour dumplings, creating a satisfying combination of flavours. Shahi Tukda (Jain-Style Sweet): Shahi Tukda is a royal dessert made from fried bread soaked in sweetened milk, garnished with cardamom and nuts. This Jain version skips any non-vegetarian ingredients and remains entirely plant-based but still retains the rich, indulgent flavour.

Easy Sattvic Food Ideas for Paryushan

One-Pot & Light Meals

Moong Dal Khichdi (yellow moong + rice, with a pinch of turmeric, hing & cumin)

Sabudana Khichdi (sago pearls with peanuts & mild spices)

Daliya (Broken Wheat Porridge) with lauki/tinda

Upma (Sooji Upma) – without onion/ginger, just curry leaves, cumin & green chilli

Lauki Soup / Pumpkin Soup – boiled & blended, lightly seasoned

Curd Rice (if dairy is consumed, with plain curd & boiled rice)

Simple Sabzis (No Onion/Garlic, No Roots)

Lauki Tamatar ki Sabzi

Tinda Curry

Turai (Ridge Gourd) with Moong Dal

Parwal (Pointed Gourd) Curry

Pumpkin (Kaddu) Sabzi – with mild spices

Bhindi (Okra) Stir Fry

Cabbage-Capsicum Sabzi

(All cooked with minimal oil, no garlic/onion, very light masalas like jeera, hing, haldi, dhania powder.)

Sattvic Sides & Salads

Cucumber-Tomato Salad with coriander

Sprouted Moong Salad (lightly steamed, with lemon & coriander)

Fresh Coconut Chutney (without garlic)

Peanut-Coriander Chutney

Fruits & Light Options

Fresh fruits (banana, apple, papaya, pear, grapes)

Dry fruits (soaked almonds, raisins, figs, dates)

Tender coconut water

Buttermilk (chaas, if permitted)

Easy Snacks (Before Sunset)

Roasted makhana (phool makhana with rock salt & ghee)

Simple poha (with peanuts, curry leaves, no onion/garlic)

Sama ke chawal khichdi (barnyard millet)

Steamed dhokla (without fermentation, using Eno instead if needed)

So this Paryushan, explore these recipes, embrace the spiritual practice of fasting, and enjoy the wholesome foods that accompany this sacred time.