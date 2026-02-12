Mahashivratri 2026: Can you fast during your period? Know the truth Mahashivratri is one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, and many women observe a strict fast on this day. However, a common question arises every year, can women fast during their menstrual cycle?

Traditional beliefs state that women shouldn't engage in rituals or puja while they are menstruating. However, many academics and spiritual gurus hold that a woman's devotion to God originates in her heart, hence it's perfectly fine for her to observe the Mahashivratri fast even if she is menstruating. However, there are specific guidelines for maintaining the fast in this case that must be adhered to.

If you get your periods on the day of Mahashivratri fast, then do not leave the fast midway because leaving the fast incomplete after taking a resolution is not considered right. But if you get your periods before the fast, then it would be better not to keep the fast.

How to keep Mahashivratri fast during periods?

You can fast during your period, but you cannot perform any religious rituals. In this situation, have someone else perform the puja. You can mentally perform the puja during this time, but you should not touch any puja materials. You can also listen to devotional songs and chant mantras dedicated to God.

Mahashivratri Puja Muhurta 2026

Maha Shivaratri - February 15, 2026, Sunday

Nishita Kaal Puja Timings - 12:09 AM to 01:01 AM, February 16

Maha Shivratri Parana time - 06:59 AM to 03:24 PM

Night First Prahar Puja Timings - 06:11 PM to 09:23 PM

Night Second Prahar Puja Timings - 09:23 PM to 12:35 AM, February 16

Night Tritiya Prahar Puja Timings - 12:35 AM to 03:47 AM, February 16

Night fourth prahar puja time - 03:47 AM to 06:59 AM, February 16

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - February 15, 2026 at 05:04 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi ends on February 16, 2026 at 05:34 PM

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

