Difference between Shivratri and Mahashivratri 2026: Date, significance and puja timings

Difference Between Shivratri and Mahashivratri 2026: Mahashivratri is one of the most awaited festivals in Sanatan Dharma. It is celebrated every year in the month of Phalgun. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe a fast. Although there are 12 Shivratris in a year, this Shivratri is considered the most important of all. This is why it is called Mahashivratri, the biggest Shivratri of the year.

It is said that on Mahashivratri, any devotee who remembers Lord Shiva with a true heart, all his wishes are fulfilled. Here you will learn the difference between Shivratri and Mahashivratri.

When is Mahashivratri 2026?

The holy festival of Mahashivratri will be celebrated this year on February 15, 2026. The Chaturdashi date will be from 5:04 pm on February 15 to 5:34 pm on February 16.

What is the difference between Shivratri and Mahashivratri?

While Shivratri occurs every month, Mahashivratri falls once a year, in the month of Phalgun.

Shivratri is a festival dedicated to the worship of Shiva. Mahashivratri is considered a grand festival dedicated to the worship of both Shiva and Shakti.

Monthly Shivratri is a day of meditation and regular worship, while Mahashivratri is a major religious festival.

The benefits of the Mahashivratri fast are many times greater than those of other Shivratris during the year.

While Shivratri worship is performed during the day, night worship on Mahashivratri is considered especially significant.

While fewer people observe the monthly Shivratri fast, almost every Sanatani observes the Mahashivratri fast.

It is said that Lord Shiva appeared in the form of a Shivalinga on Mahashivratri. According to some religious beliefs, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on this day. Therefore, this Shivratri is considered the most auspicious Shivratri of the year.

Special programs are organised in Shiva temples on Mahashivratri, while monthly Shivratri is celebrated with relative simplicity.

Mahashivratri Puja Muhurat 2026

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:09 AM to 1:01 AM, February 16

First Prahar Puja Time - 6:11 PM to 9:23 PM

Second Prahar Puja Time - 9:23 PM to 12:35 AM, February 16

Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 AM to 3:47 AM, February 16

Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 3:47 AM to 6:59 AM, February 16

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for it. India TV does not certify the veracity of any of the facts.)

