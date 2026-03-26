Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 8: Chant Maa Mahagauri dhyan mantra, stotra and kavach for blessings

New Delhi:

Navratri’s eighth day, Durga Ashtami, carries a slightly different kind of energy. It is centred around Maa Mahagauri, who is associated with purity, calmness and a quiet kind of strength. The rituals are not overly complex, but the intention behind them matters more than anything else.

It is believed that worshipping Maa Mahagauri with proper rituals can bring balance, peace and stability into life. As mentioned in the Devi Bhagavata Purana, her worship is linked with fulfilment of wishes and overall well-being. Chanting her dhyan mantra, stotra and kavach is said to help create a sense of mental clarity and emotional calm. Not dramatic. Just steady and grounding.

Why Maa Mahagauri worship on Ashtami is considered important

Maa Mahagauri is the eighth form of Goddess Durga and represents purification and renewal. Devotees believe that her blessings can help remove past burdens, both emotional and karmic. Worship on this day is often done with a simple, focused approach, where consistency matters more than perfection.

Maa Mahagauri Dhyan Mantra

वन्दे वांछित कामार्थे चन्द्रार्घकृत शेखराम्।

सिंहरूढ़ा चतुर्भुजा महागौरी यशस्वनीम्॥

पूर्णन्दु निभां गौरी सोमचक्रस्थितां अष्टमं महागौरी त्रिनेत्राम्।

वराभीतिकरां त्रिशूल डमरूधरां महागौरी भजेम्॥

पटाम्बर परिधानां मृदुहास्या नानालंकार भूषिताम्।

मंजीर, हार, केयूर किंकिणी रत्नकुण्डल मण्डिताम्॥

प्रफुल्ल वंदना पल्ल्वाधरां कातं कपोलां त्रैलोक्य मोहनम्।

कमनीया लावण्यां मृणांल चंदनगंधलिप्ताम्॥

Maa Mahagauri Stotra

सर्वसंकट हंत्री त्वंहि धन ऐश्वर्य प्रदायनीम्।

ज्ञानदा चतुर्वेदमयी महागौरी प्रणमाभ्यहम्॥

सुख शान्तिदात्री धन धान्य प्रदीयनीम्।

डमरूवाद्य प्रिया अद्या महागौरी प्रणमाभ्यहम्॥

त्रैलोक्यमंगल त्वंहि तापत्रय हारिणीम्।

वददं चैतन्यमयी महागौरी प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

Maa Mahagauri Kavach

ओंकारः पातु शीर्षो मां, हीं बीजं मां, हृदयो।

क्लीं बीजं सदापातु नभो गृहो च पादयो॥

ललाटं कर्णो हुं बीजं पातु महागौरी मां नेत्रं घ्राणो।

कपोत चिबुको फट् पातु स्वाहा मा सर्ववदनो॥

What devotees seek through these chants

A sense of inner calm and emotional balance

Clarity in thoughts and decisions

Relief from ongoing stress or challenges

A more grounded and peaceful daily routine

The idea is simple. Keep the practice sincere. Even a few minutes of focused chanting can feel enough. It is less about doing everything perfectly and more about showing up with intent.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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