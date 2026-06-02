Is your lucky colour hidden in your date of birth? Numerologist explains

New Delhi:

Number theory is one example that usually matches numbers to personalities, destinies and even colours. Well, now comes another viewpoint offered by Numerologist and Vastu Consultant, Arviend Sud, who claims that a person's lucky colours could be decided using their Mulank or birth number.

In his recent Instagram post, Sud mentioned how colours go beyond fashion and individual likes. It is believed that the colours corresponding to a particular Mulank will help develop characteristics like confidence, clarity and mental stability. Although numerology has no scientific proof, this practice has been going on for years for several reasons.

What is a Mulank?

In numerology, a Mulank is derived from the date on which a person is born.

For example, someone born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th of any month is considered Mulank 1. Similarly, other birth dates are reduced to a single digit between 1 and 9.

According to Sud, understanding your Mulank can help identify colours that are believed to align with your natural energy.

Lucky Colours Suggested for Different Mulanks

The following are the lucky colours recommended by Sud:

Mulank 1

Lucky colours: Red-coloured tones like maroon, dark red, and deep red.

Such colours indicate that a person is confident, authoritative and carries oneself well.

Mulank 2

Lucky colours: White and off-white.

Sud claims that such colours might help in achieving emotional stability and calmness.

Mulank 3

Lucky colours: Yellow coloured tones like lemon, mustard, and soft yellow.

Such colours are considered to make one mentally sharp, and confident in taking decisions.

Mulank 4

Lucky colours: White, yellow and green.

Sud says these colours symbolise emotional balance, growth and stability.

Mulank 5

Lucky colours: Dark green and light green shades.

According to the numerologist, green is linked with confidence, authority and a strong presence.

Mulank 6

Lucky colours: White and off-white shades.

These colours are believed to support relationship harmony, rewards and a positive public image.

Mulank 7

Lucky colours: White, yellow and red.

Sud associates these colours with authority, growth and stability.

Mulank 8

Lucky colours: White, yellow and green.

According to him, these colours may encourage emotional balance, rewards and a strong presence.

Can colours really influence success?

Sud suggests that wearing colours aligned with one's Mulank may help improve confidence, clarity and authority in daily life.

He also noted that many people experience low confidence, delays in work or emotional ups and downs without realising that supportive colours may play a role in numerological practices.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the informatio

Also read: Picking a name for your child? A numerologist says avoid these numbers at all costs