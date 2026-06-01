Picking a name for your child? Numerologist says avoid these numbers at all costs

New Delhi:

Naming the baby becomes one of the greatest pleasures of being a parent. While some consider the cultural connotations behind the name, others may place great emphasis on its significance or other factors.

But according to Numerologist and Vastu Coach Arviend Sud, there is another factor many parents should consider: numerology. In a recent Instagram reel, Sud explained why the numerical value of a name could be just as important as how it sounds.

He shared three rules that he believes parents should keep in mind before finalising a child's name.

Why numerology places importance on names

Numerology is a belief system that assigns numerical values to letters and interprets their influence on personality, opportunities and life experiences.

According to Sud, a name is more than an identity marker. The belief here is that the entire numerical sum of a name generates a unique vibration that could affect an individual's progress throughout their lifetime.

As much as numerology is scientifically baseless, it continues to be widely practiced by a lot of people, especially when considering significant decisions in life.

Rule 1: Find the sum total of the name

The first tip from Sud is to find the full sum of the name.

In Sud's opinion, the final sum is the one that defines the overall vibration associated with the name.

In Sud's view, individuals should not limit themselves to the attractiveness or the trendiness of a name but rather consider its numerical value as well before deciding.

Rule 2: Avoid numbers which give 4 or 8 in the total sum

The second tip from Sud is to ensure that no name results in a total sum of 4 or 8.

Sud holds that the number 4 in numerology represents Rahu, and 8 represents Shani.

He further says that these numbers are those that generate struggles and thus should never be used in defining the vibration of a name.

Rule 3: Match the name with the child's driver number

Sud's third rule involves what numerologists call the "driver number," which is typically derived from a person's birth date.

According to him, certain name totals should be avoided depending on the child's driver number.

For example, he advises that:

Driver number 1 should avoid a name total of 8.

Driver number 2 should avoid 4, 8 and 9.

Driver number 3 should avoid 6.

He believes that a mismatch between the driver number and the name total may create energetic conflict.

For many families, numerology serves as a cultural or spiritual practice rather than a predictive science. In the end, whatever reason parents have for giving their child a name will always be a very personal choice.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

Also read: June begins with Monday: Try these 4 Somvar remedies for Lord Shiva’s blessings