Labh Panchami 2025 muhurat, wishes and images: A day to begin anew with Shubh Labh Celebrated on October 26, Labh Panchami marks the culmination of Diwali festivities and the start of a new financial year in Gujarat. Here’s the exact muhurat, rituals to follow, and beautiful wishes and images to share as you invoke Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings for a prosperous year.

New Delhi:

The fifth day post-Diwali is significant for traders and the devotees of Goddess Lakshmi: it’s Labh Panchami, a festival to welcome prosperity, success and good beginnings. Observed ardently throughout Gujarat and some parts of western India, this day marks the dawn of new financial year, opening up of new account books in businesses and offices after Diwali.

Here is everything you need to know about Labh Panchami 2025, from the date and puja muhurat, as well as its rituals, meaning and wishes to share with your loved ones online. We hope you make the best of the celebration!

Labh Panchami 2025 date and muhurat

In 2025, Labh Panchami is being celebrated on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Here are the key details:

Pratah Kala Labh Panchami Puja Muhurat - 06:29 AM to 10:13 AM

Duration - 03 Hours 44 Mins

Panchami Tithi Begins - 03:48 AM on October 26, 2025

Panchami Tithi Ends - 06:04 AM on October 27, 2025

What is Labh Panchami and why it is celebrated

Labh Panchami, also known as Labh Pancham or Saubhagya Panchami, marks the conclusion of the Diwali festival week. The word Labh means “benefit” or “profit,” and Shubh means “auspicious.” Together, they symbolise the harmony of good fortune and right action.

It is a tradition in Gujarat that traders of the community start their new account books on New Year's Day known as Aksharabhyasam. Followers also go to temples, pray, and launch new projects, seeking divine benediction in prosperity as well as wisdom.

Labh Pancham 2025 puja vidhi and rituals

The work day starts with a pre-dawn bath and a sweep of the home and work space.

A small puja of Lakshmi-Ganesha is conducted, in home or within shops.

New account books/almapakas or digital ledgers are put in front of the deities.

Incense, lamps and flowers are offered along with traditional sweets such as laddoo and peda.

Entrepreneurs murmur “Shubh Labh” (what is sacred and what is surplus) while recording their first entries of the new financial season.

Gifts and sweets are exchanged to symbolise shared prosperity.

A number of worshipers also offer to the poor a share of food or alms, in an expression that emphasizes generosity as the key that could bring them long prosperity.

Significance of Labh and Shubh in business tradition

Among Gujaratis in business, Shubh and Labh are much more than four-letter words painted on office doors, they represent a worldview. Shubh is good beginnings, doing things the right way, and mindfully, while Labh is the reward that may come as a consequence. Collectively, they remind entrepreneurs that sustainability doesn’t just come from profit, but from values and purpose. It’s no wonder: For many businesses, Labh Panchami is their actual “financial new year,” with operations re-launching with fresh hopes and a renewed belief.

Happy Labh Panchami 2025 wishes and greetings

Here are a few simple, heartfelt wishes to share with your colleagues, friends, and family:

May Goddess Lakshmi bless your life with endless Labh and your heart with eternal Shubh. This Labh Panchami, may your efforts bring you prosperity, peace, and purpose in every new beginning. Let every deal you make be fair, every step you take be lucky. Wishing you a truly Happy Labh Pancham. On this sacred day, may success follow your sincerity and abundance flow where kindness leads. Wishing you profits in work, progress in dreams, and positivity in everything you do. Happy Labh Panchami 2025. As ledgers reopen and lamps glow, may this Labh Panchami mark the start of fruitful ventures and happy moments. May Shubh guide your path and Labh reward your faith. Here’s to a year of new growth and good fortune. From your home to your business, may every corner shine with peace, prosperity, and divine grace. Wishing you more Labh in your goals and more Shubh in your heart. Happy Labh Pancham. On Labh Panchami, may blessings multiply, worries fade, and success become your daily ritual.

Labh Panchami images and greetings to share online

Many devotees mark the day by sharing Labh Panchami images, WhatsApp statuses, and digital greetings. Take a look:

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Happy Labh Panchami 2025: Why “Shubh–Labh” matters beyond business

(Image Source : GEMINI)May Goddess Lakshmi bless your life with endless Labh and your heart with eternal Shubh.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VENTUOS_OFFICIAL_2025)This Labh Panchami, may your efforts bring you prosperity, peace, and purpose in every new beginning.

Labh Panchami isn’t just a date on the calendar; it’s a reminder that good fortune follows good effort, and blessings follow gratitude. As business doors reopen and ledgers turn fresh pages, may this day bring renewed faith, meaningful work, and genuine prosperity into your year ahead.