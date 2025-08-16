Advertisement
  4. Krishna Janmashtami 2025 puja samagri and bhog list: What to offer Kanha

Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2025 with devotion. Here’s the full puja samagri list and bhog items to offer Bal Gopal for divine blessings.

A grand Krishna Janmashtami 2025 celebration with devotees dancing in devotion around a beautifully decorated temple. The festival night glows with lights, music, and faith.
Krishna Janmashtami 2025 is being observed tiday, i.e. on August 16, 2025, during Ashtami tithi. Devotees perform midnight puja at 12 o’clock, the sacred hour of Lord Krishna’s birth.

To welcome Bal Gopal, devotees prepare special puja samagri, bhog, and decorations. From Tulsi leaves and makhan-mishri to Panchamrit, peacock feathers, and ornaments, every item carries deep spiritual meaning. Here’s the complete Krishna Janmashtami 2025 puja samagri and bhog list.

 

Krishna Janmashtami puja samagri full list

  1. Swing and new clothes for Bal Gopal
  2. Turmeric
  3. White cloth
  4. Cloves
  5. Perfume
  6. Incense sticks
  7. Fruits and camphor
  8. Akshat
  9. Butter
  10. Saffron
  11. Small cardamom
  12. Kalash
  13. Small flute
  14. A new ornament
  15. Paan
  16. Betel nut
  17. Ganga water
  18. Perfume
  19. Coins
  20. Crown
  21. Red cloth
  22. Kumkum
  23. Coconut
  24. Mauli
  25. Tulsi leaves
  26. Sandalwood
  27. Lamp
  28. Peacock feather
  29. Tulsi leaves
  30. Mustard oil or ghee
  31. Cotton wick
  32. Agarbatti.

Janmashtami 2025 bhog and offerings for Bal Gopal

On the holy occasion of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna should be offered his favourite things. Offering makhan mishri, milk, curd, sweets and fruits to Lord Krishna on this day will help you get the blessings of the Lord. People also offer 56 bhog to the lord on Janmashatmi. These include 56 distinct dishes such as fruits, snacks, and sweets, indicating the love for the lord.

