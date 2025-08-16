Krishna Janmashtami 2025 puja samagri and bhog list: What to offer Kanha

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 is being observed tiday, i.e. on August 16, 2025, during Ashtami tithi. Devotees perform midnight puja at 12 o’clock, the sacred hour of Lord Krishna’s birth.
To welcome Bal Gopal, devotees prepare special puja samagri, bhog, and decorations. From Tulsi leaves and makhan-mishri to Panchamrit, peacock feathers, and ornaments, every item carries deep spiritual meaning. Here’s the complete Krishna Janmashtami 2025 puja samagri and bhog list.
Krishna Janmashtami puja samagri full list
- Swing and new clothes for Bal Gopal
- Turmeric
- White cloth
- Cloves
- Perfume
- Incense sticks
- Fruits and camphor
- Akshat
- Butter
- Saffron
- Small cardamom
- Kalash
- Small flute
- A new ornament
- Paan
- Betel nut
- Ganga water
- Coins
- Crown
- Red cloth
- Kumkum
- Coconut
- Mauli
- Tulsi leaves
- Sandalwood
- Lamp
- Peacock feather
- Mustard oil or ghee
- Cotton wick
- Agarbatti.
Janmashtami 2025 bhog and offerings for Bal Gopal
On the holy occasion of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna should be offered his favourite things. Offering makhan mishri, milk, curd, sweets and fruits to Lord Krishna on this day will help you get the blessings of the Lord. People also offer 56 bhog to the lord on Janmashatmi. These include 56 distinct dishes such as fruits, snacks, and sweets, indicating the love for the lord.
