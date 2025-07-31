Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, and samagri list Celebrate the birth of Laddu Gopal with devotion. Know Krishna Janmashtami 2025 date, puja muhurat, samagri list, and rituals to receive divine blessings.

New Delhi:

The Bhadrapada month begins after Sawan Purnima. This month has special significance. Many festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi and Krishna Janmashtami, are celebrated in this month. According to the Vedic calendar, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month.

On this day, a very special fervour is seen in the temples of Lord Krishna. According to religious belief, by anointing and worshipping Laddu Gopal on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the devotee gets auspicious results. Also, with the grace of the Lord, all wishes are fulfilled.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Date and Tithi details

Beginning of Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month – late night on August 15 at 11:49 pm.

End of Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month – 09:34 pm on August 16.

According to religious belief, Murli Manohar was born on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month at midnight. Therefore, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is celebrated at midnight. In such a situation, the festival of Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 15, and Vaishnavs will celebrate Janmashtami on August 16.

Janmashtami 2025 puja shubh muhurat and timings

The auspicious time is from 12:04 am to 12:47 am on the night of August 16. During this time, you can worship Lord Krishna.

Brahma Muhurta – From 04:24 am to 05:07 am

Vijay Muhurat – From 02:37 pm to 03:30 pm

Twilight time – From 07:00 pm to 07:22 pm

Nishita Muhurta – From 12:04 am to 12:47 am

Essential puja samagri list for Janmashtami 2025

Chowki (stool), yellow cloth, lamp, ghee, honey, milk, wick, Gangajal, lamp, curd, incense sticks, whole rice grains, basil leaves, fruits, sweets, sugar candy and sugar candy etc.

How to worship Laddu Gopal and receive his blessings

On the day of Krishna Janmashtami, perform puja in the morning after taking a bath if you wish to appease Laddoo Gopal. Present Laddoo Gopal with peacock feathers after this. Religious belief states that using this cure boosts positive energy and bestows Laddoo Gopal's blessings.

Santan Gopal Stotra: A special mantra for child blessings

If there is any problem in the life of the child, then on the day of Krishna Janmashtami, during the puja, recite Santan Gopal Stotra with a true heart. It is believed that reciting this stotra can lead to the birth of a child and get rid of negative energy.