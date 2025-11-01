Khatu Shyam Temple in Bengaluru: A quiet spiritual stop near Bannerghatta Road Nestled beside Bengaluru's Bannerghatta National Park, Khatu Shyam Temple is a calm escape for city-weary souls. Spacious grounds, evening aarti and bhajans make it a peaceful stop for devotees and travellers alike.

New Delhi:

Nestled just ahead of the entrance to Bannerghatta National Park on Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, the Khatu Shyam Temple offers a serene and somewhat unexpected spiritual refuge amidst the bustle of the city. Devotees come to this place to seek the blessings of Lord Shyam, considered an avatar of Lord Krishna, and seek peace in the calm temple grounds.

The temple welcomes both devoted pilgrims and city-travellers who are searching for a moment of quiet reflection away from the noise and traffic, with plenty of spacious parking, a well-maintained complex, and regular bhajans. It’s an excellent stopover if you’re visiting Bannerghatta Road or the national park nearby.

Where is Khatu Shyam Temple in Bengaluru located?

The temple’s address is RH2H+V4P, National Park Rd, next to the Gaushala, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru 560083.

Khatu Shyam Temple on Bannerghatta Road: What are the timings for darshan?

Typically open from around 07:15 AM to 01:15 PM and again from 04:15 PM to 09:15 PM daily.

Transport-friendly: Several BMTC buses (365, 368, etc.) stop near Bannerghatta National Park, followed by a short walk.

What you’ll find inside the Khatu Shyam Temple complex

The main shrine is dedicated to Lord Shyam (Lord Krishna in his “helping the defeated” avatar). Though the original famous pilgrimage temple of Khatu Shyam is in Rajasthan, this Bengaluru temple brings the same devotion to South India.

The campus also houses a Gaushala (cow shelter) and facilities for ceremonies like weddings, mundans and other rituals.

A peaceful, large open space and dedicated parking make it suitable for families, older visitors, and those looking for a calm darshan rather than a crowded pilgrimage.

Visiting tips for first-time devotees

Visit during the evening aarti for a particularly soothing atmosphere, many devotees mention the peaceful vibes after sunset.

While there is no strict dress code, modest Indian attire is appreciated; some parts of the temple discourage photography inside the sanctum for reasons of reverence.

If you are coming from central Bengaluru, account for travel time on Bannerghatta Road, which can get slow. Morning visits tend to be less crowded.

The temple being near the national park means you could pair it with a short nature outing or animal sanctuary visit for a day trip.

If you’re seeking somewhere in Bengaluru that blends quiet devotion, accessible location and less tourist hustle, the Khatu Shyam Temple on Bannerghatta Road is a fine choice. It reminds you that spiritual calm doesn't always sit in old towns or deep forests; sometimes, it's just off the city's busy road, waiting for you. Whether you stop by for a few minutes of reflection or dive into the devotional mood with bhajans and rituals, you leave with something a little quieter inside.

Also read: Khatu Shyam Ji: How to reach temple, best routes, nearest railway station, travel tips and guide