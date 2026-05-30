Jyeshtha Purnima 2026: Donate these things on Adhik Maas Purnima for peace, prosperity and blessings

New Delhi:

Jyeshtha Purnima will be observed on Sunday, and this year's occasion carries added significance for many devotees because it falls during Adhik Maas. In Hindu traditions, Purnima is considered one of the most important lunar dates and is associated with prayers, charity and spiritual practices aimed at seeking blessings and prosperity.

It is believed that taking a holy dip in the Ganga or other sacred rivers on Purnima and making donations can help a person earn spiritual merit. The day is also associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and the Moon. Many devotees offer prayers to Chandra Dev and donate specific items in the belief that doing so may help reduce Chandra Dosha and strengthen the Moon's position in the horoscope.

Things you should donate on Jyeshtha Purnima 2026 for peace and prosperity

1. A water-filled earthen pot

Jyeshtha is considered the hottest month of the year, which is why donations linked to water and relief from heat are regarded as especially auspicious during this period.

According to religious beliefs, donating a clay pot filled with water to a temple or a person in need on Jyeshtha Purnima is considered highly meritorious. It is believed to please ancestors and may also help reduce the effects of Surya Dosha in the horoscope.

2. Seasonal fruits

Seasonal summer fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon, mangoes and cucumber are also considered suitable for donation on this day.

Many believe that offering seasonal fruits brings mental peace and contributes to the well-being and good health of family members. It is one of the more commonly followed donation practices during the summer months.

3. Milk, rice and silver

People who are believed to have a weak Moon in their horoscope, or those dealing with excessive mental stress, are often advised to donate white-coloured items on Purnima.

These may include milk, rice, sugar and silver. According to traditional beliefs, donating such items can promote mental calmness and may also support financial stability.

4. Yellow grains and chana dal

Purnima is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, which is why yellow-coloured items are considered especially auspicious for donation on this day.

Items such as chana dal, gram flour and turmeric are commonly donated. According to religious beliefs, offering these items may help remove obstacles related to career and business and attract positive energy into one's life.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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