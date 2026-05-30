Blue Moon 2026 date and time: When and how to watch the rare lunar event in India

New Delhi:

Every full moon has its own charm, but the one arriving on May 31, 2026, is attracting a little more attention than usual. Skywatchers across the world are preparing to witness a rare Blue Moon, an event that does not occur very often and usually sparks plenty of curiosity.

The name itself often creates confusion. Many people assume a Blue Moon means the Moon will actually appear blue in colour. That is not the case. The phenomenon has nothing to do with the Moon turning blue. Instead, it is linked to the timing of full moons in the calendar. Here's everything you need to know about the rare celestial event, when it can be seen in India and some traditional remedies associated with the day.

What is a Blue Moon and why is it special?

A Blue Moon occurs when two full moons fall within the same calendar month. In May 2026, the first full moon appeared at the beginning of the month, while the second full moon is set to occur on May 31.

That second full moon is known as a Blue Moon.

The event is considered rare because it usually appears only once every two to three years. That rarity is one of the main reasons why people across the world eagerly wait for it and why Blue Moon sightings often generate so much interest.

Will the Moon actually look blue?

Not really.

Despite its name, the Blue Moon visible on May 31 will look much like any other full moon. Its colour is not expected to change or appear blue in the night sky.

The term "Blue Moon" comes from astronomical calculations and calendar timing rather than the Moon's appearance. So if you are expecting a bright blue lunar display, you may be disappointed. The rarity lies in the event itself, not in the Moon's colour.

How and when can you see the Blue Moon in India?

The Blue Moon is expected to be visible in India on the evening of May 31 after sunset.

According to reports, the best time to spot it will be between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, when it should be visible in the eastern sky.

If weather conditions remain clear, the Moon can be seen easily with the naked eye and no telescope will be required. Many people consider it a special sight because of how infrequently it appears, making it an event worth watching if conditions allow.

Easy remedies to follow on Blue Moon day

Offer water to the Moon after spotting it on May 31. After seeing the Moon, chant the mantra "Om Somaya Namah" 108 times. Donating white sweets, rice or milk is considered auspicious. Spend some time meditating for mental peace and relaxation. Sit under the moonlight for a while to invite happiness and prosperity into the home. Worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer kheer as bhog. Light one diya at night for the well-being and happiness of your family.

While Blue Moons are not visually different from regular full moons, their rarity continues to make them a fascinating event for skywatchers around the world.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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