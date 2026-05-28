Vat Purnima 2026 date: Is Vat Savitri vrat on May 30 or June 29? Correct date, shubh muhurat, vrat katha here

New Delhi:

Many women remain slightly confused every year about the exact date of Vat Purnima Vrat whenever Adhik Maas falls in between the Hindu calendar months. The same confusion is happening again in 2026 because Jyeshtha Adhik Maas is falling this year, and because of that, many people are wondering whether the vrat will be observed on May 30 or later after the extra month ends.

Since May 30 marks the Purnima of Jyeshtha Adhik Maas, several women assumed Vat Savitri or Vat Purnima Vrat would be observed on the same day. But according to the Panchang, that is not the case this year. The vrat date has shifted ahead because of Adhik Maas.

Vat Purnima 2026 date

According to the Hindu calendar, Vat Purnima Vrat in 2026 will be observed on June 29, not May 30.

The reason behind this shift is the presence of Jyeshtha Adhik Maas this year. Adhik Maas began on May 17 and will continue till June 15. Since the additional lunar month falls in between, the actual Vat Purnima associated with the traditional observance will be celebrated only after Adhik Maas concludes.

Vat Purnima 2026 shubh muhurat

Amrit Muhurat: 05:26 AM to 07:11 AM

Shubh Muhurat: 08:55 AM to 10:40 AM

Char Muhurat: 02:09 PM to 03:54 PM

Labh Muhurat: 03:54 PM to 05:38 PM

Amrit Muhurat: 05:38 PM to 07:23 PM

Vat Savitri vrat katha

According to Hindu mythology, the story of Vat Purnima is linked to Savitri and Satyavan.

It is believed that Savitri was a deeply devoted wife whose husband Satyavan was destined to die at a young age. One day, when Yamraj arrived to take Satyavan's soul, Savitri followed him and refused to leave her husband's side.

Despite repeated attempts to convince her otherwise, Savitri continued following Yamraj with complete faith and determination. Eventually, her devotion, intelligence and dedication pleased him so much that he granted Satyavan his life back.

According to beliefs, the day Satyavan regained his life fell on the full moon day of the Jyeshtha month. Since then, married Hindu women have observed Vat Savitri or Vat Purnima Vrat for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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