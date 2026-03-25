Iron and vitamin C: The simple nutrition pairing that can improve your health

New Delhi:

In an era where everyone is obsessed with counting calories and following quick-fix diets, the real conversation about nutrition is lost. Weight management is not about eating less. It is about eating right and understanding how your body uses what you put into it.

From how nutrients interact to how your body absorbs them, small dietary choices can shape your long-term health in powerful ways. Certain nutrition pairings, like iron and vitamin C, play a bigger role than most people realise.

Why weight loss is not just about eating less

Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, World Record Holder Dietician and Weight Management Expert, explains that many people still approach weight loss with a reduction mindset. The idea behind the common belief is as follows: consume fewer calories, and you will lose weight.

In actual fact, the human body works on a combination of nutrition, metabolism, sleep, stress management, and physical activity. When these components are in harmony, the body works efficiently in regulating its energy levels.

However, relying on fewer calories can result in fatigue and other nutritional imbalances.

The real role of balanced nutrition

A better way forward is through balanced eating. This includes a proper intake of proteins, fibre, fats, and hydration.

Mindful eating and portion control are equally important. These are not restrictions but rather ways to ensure sustainability and consistency.

When practised regularly, such minor changes can lead to major changes without overburdening the body.

Iron and vitamin C: A pairing your body depends on

Another major aspect of nutrition is the interaction of different nutrients.

Iron is a major component in transporting oxygen in the body and preventing fatigue. However, iron is not always easily absorbed by the body. And this is where vitamin C comes into play.

Complementing iron-rich foods like leafy greens, legumes, and seeds with vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits, amla, or tomatoes can do the trick. It is a minor adjustment, but it can make a big difference.

But, having coffee or tea after a meal can also affect iron absorption, so timing is everything.

Micronutrients: The quiet drivers of energy and metabolism

Micronutrients play a subtle but critical role in the maintenance of health.

The B-complex vitamins play a significant role in the production of energy, whereas vitamin D plays a significant role in the improvement of immunity. The lack of these micronutrients is often characterised by fatigue, immunity, or a lack of energy.

The above-mentioned needs can be met appropriately without restricting food intake.

Movement matters just as much as meals

According to Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, physical activity should be given the same importance as diet. “Exercise not only helps in weight loss, but also boosts metabolism, increases muscle mass, and improves mental health.” Simple exercises like walking, yoga, and cycling can help generate health benefits. “It’s not about how intense the workout is, but how regular.”

Sustainable habits over short-term fixes

Long-term health cannot be built on temporary solutions. Crash dieting and quick fixes may produce short-term results, but they do not contribute to lasting health. It is the gradual improvements in our lifestyles that provide a stronger foundation for a lifetime of health.

Healthy habits, not quick fixes, are what help build a foundation for a lifetime of health. Because, ultimately, health is not a short-term goal. It is a long-term commitment.