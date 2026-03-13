Iftar time today, March 13: City-wise Ramadan 2026 timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata

New Delhi:

Ramadan slowly reshapes the day. Mornings start earlier than usual. Nights stretch longer. Meals happen at odd hours that somehow start to feel normal after a few days. And by late afternoon, many people find themselves quietly watching the sky, waiting for the light to soften.

That moment matters because Iftar does not follow the regular clock in a simple way. It arrives exactly at sunset, aligned with the Maghrib prayer. Since sunset shifts slightly every day and varies across locations, Iftar timings change from city to city. Even places within the same country may break their fast minutes apart.

For those observing the fast on March 13, 2026, here is a quick look at expected Iftar timings across several major Indian cities.

Iftar time in Lucknow on March 13, 2026

In Lucknow, Iftar is expected at 6:15 pm. Homes usually begin preparing well before sunset, with dates, water and light snacks ready. The fast is traditionally broken the moment the Maghrib call to prayer is heard.

Iftar time in Delhi on March 13, 2026

For the national capital Delhi, Iftar is expected around 6:28 pm. The difference from Lucknow is small but noticeable, showing how sunset shifts even between neighbouring regions.

Iftar time in Hyderabad on March 13, 2026

In Hyderabad, the fast is expected to break at 6:25 pm. Across the city, many people rely on mosque announcements or prayer apps to confirm the exact moment of sunset.

Iftar time in Mumbai on March 13, 2026

Mumbai records one of the later timings, with Iftar expected at 6:48 pm. Cities located further west tend to see later sunsets, which means the fasting hours stretch slightly longer.

Iftar time in Kolkata on March 13, 2026

In Kolkata, Iftar will be observed at 5:45 pm. Being further east in the country brings sunset earlier, which shortens the fasting window compared to western cities.

Iftar time in Chennai on March 13, 2026

For Chennai, the expected Iftar time is 6:19 pm. The coastal city’s sunset timing sits somewhere between northern and eastern cities.

Iftar time in Srinagar on March 13, 2026

In Srinagar, Iftar is expected at 6:37 pm. Northern regions often experience slightly longer daylight hours during this period, which can gradually extend fasting time as Ramadan continues.

Iftar time in Bengaluru on March 13, 2026

In Bengaluru, Iftar is expected around 6:30 pm. The city’s plateau location places its sunset window somewhere between northern and coastal regions.

What Iftar means during Ramadan

Iftar marks the end of the daily fast observed during Ramadan. From dawn until sunset, observers abstain from food and drink. The fast is then broken at sunset, usually beginning with dates and water, a tradition followed by many Muslims around the world.

After the initial break, the Maghrib prayer is offered, and the main evening meal follows. Families often gather together for this moment, and many mosques organise community meals as well.

Simple in structure, but deeply meaningful. For many people observing Ramadan, Iftar becomes a daily pause that blends faith, routine and togetherness.

