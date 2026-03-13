Alvida Jumma 2026 date: Is Jumat-ul-Vida on March 13 or March 20? Know when the last Friday of Ramadan falls

New Delhi:

Every day in the month of Ramadan carries spiritual importance. It is a time centred around fasting, prayer, reflection and patience. Still, Fridays during Ramadan hold a special place because Friday, known as Jumma, is already considered a sacred day in Islam for congregational prayer.

The last Friday of Ramadan is even more meaningful. It is called Alvida Jumma, also known as Jumat-ul-Vida. The day marks the emotional farewell to the holy month. Mosques across the country usually witness large gatherings as devotees come together to offer prayers and reflect on the blessings of Ramadan.

Alvida Jumma 2026 date: March 13 or March 20?

There has been some confusion about the date of Alvida Jumma in 2026. Some people say it will fall on March 13, 2026, while others mention March 20, 2026.

Islamic scholars explain that the date depends on how long the month of Ramadan lasts. The month can have either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon.

Based on current calculations, the situation looks like this:

March 13, 2026 will fall on the 23rd fast of Ramadan

If Ramadan lasts 29 days, then March 13, 2026 will be the last Friday of Ramadan

If Ramadan completes 30 days, then the final Friday will fall on March 20, 2026

Because of this possibility, some communities may treat March 13, 2026 as Alvida Jumma while others wait for confirmation based on moon sighting.

Why there is confusion about the date

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, which means months begin only after the new moon is sighted.

This affects the exact length of Ramadan.

Here is how it works:

If the Shawwal moon is sighted on March 19, 2026, Ramadan will have 29 days

In that case, March 13, 2026 becomes the final Friday of Ramadan

If the moon is not sighted on March 19, Ramadan will complete 30 days

Then March 20, 2026 will be the last Friday before Eid

This is the reason different calendars sometimes mention two possible dates for Alvida Jumma.

Significance of Alvida Jumma

Alvida Jumma holds deep spiritual importance for Muslims during Ramadan. The day symbolises the approaching end of the holy month.

Several practices are commonly observed on this day:

Large congregational prayers in mosques

Devotees gathering in significant numbers for Jumma namaz

Increased acts of charity such as zakat and sadaqah

Reflection on the prayers and discipline followed throughout Ramadan

The day also carries a simple but powerful reminder. Ramadan may be coming to an end, but the values learned during the month should continue. Faith, patience, generosity and prayer are meant to remain part of daily life even after the holy month concludes.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

