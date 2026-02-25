Iftar time today, February 25: City-wise Ramadan 2026 timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru

New Delhi:

Ramadan days tend to move to their own rhythm. You wake before sunrise. Eat in quiet. Go back to sleep if you can. Work through the day a little slower. And then, by late afternoon, the clock starts pulling your attention more than usual.

Because Iftar is not guesswork. It is precise. The fast breaks exactly at sunset, aligned with the Maghrib prayer. Which means timings shift daily. And they vary across cities too. Even within the same country, the gap can stretch by nearly an hour.

For those observing on February 25, 2026, here’s a city-wise look at Iftar timings across major Indian metros.

Iftar time in Lucknow – February 25, 2026

In Lucknow, Iftar is expected at 6:06 PM. The sunset window arrives earlier here compared to cities further west. Preparations usually begin well before the call to prayer, with dates and water traditionally placed first to break the fast.

Iftar time in Delhi – February 25, 2026

For the national capital, Iftar will be observed at 6:19 PM. The difference from Lucknow is small but noticeable, a reminder of how sunset shifts even within North India.

Iftar time in Hyderabad – February 25, 2026

Hyderabad records Iftar at 6:22 PM. In the Deccan region, mosque announcements often guide the exact moment, with Maghrib prayer aligning closely with fast-breaking.

Iftar time in Mumbai – February 25, 2026

Mumbai sees one of the latest Iftar timings at 6:43 PM. Being further west along the coastline, sunsets arrive later, stretching the fasting window slightly longer than northern cities.

Iftar time in Kolkata – February 25, 2026

In Kolkata, Iftar falls at 5:39 PM, making it among the earliest in the list. Eastern positioning brings the sunset forward, shortening the fasting duration comparatively.

Iftar time in Chennai – February 25, 2026

Chennai records Iftar at 6:18 PM. Coastal humidity aside, the city’s sunset timing sits close to Delhi’s on this date.

Iftar time in Srinagar – February 25, 2026

In Srinagar, Iftar is expected at 6:24 PM. Northern latitude influences daylight patterns here, often stretching fasting hours more noticeably as Ramadan progresses.

Iftar time in Bengaluru – February 25, 2026

Bengaluru will observe Iftar at 6:29 PM. The city’s plateau geography creates sunset timings that sit between northern and coastal metros.

What is Iftar?

Iftar is the meal that marks the end of the daily fast during Ramadan. From dawn until sunset, observers refrain from food and drink. Then, at Maghrib, the pause lifts. Traditionally, the fast is broken with dates and water. Simple. Grounding. The larger meal follows after prayer, often shared with family or within community spaces like mosques. It is less about indulgence and more about rhythm, gratitude and togetherness.

