Holika Dahan parikrama rules explained: Why devotees walk around the fire 3 or 7 times

New Delhi:

In Hinduism, the festival of Holi symbolises the victory of good over evil. Holika Dahan is performed the night before Holi. This fire is considered sacred and full of positive energy. The tradition of circumambulating the Holika fire has been continuing for several centuries now. Still, it is a question that comes to everyone’s mind whether a person should circumambulate Holika 1, 3, or 7 times.

So, let’s explore how this tradition of circumambulating (parikrama) Holika fire is supported by scriptures.

Religious significance of Holika Dahan

It is believed that the tradition of Holika Dahan is related to the story of a devotee named Prahlad, in which the message of the end of evil and the victory of devotion is given through fire, which is considered to destroy evil forces. According to elders, circumambulating the fire is not just a ritual but also a means of expressing gratitude to God and seeking forgiveness for one's mistakes.

Religious basis of 1, 3, or 7 circumambulations

Scriptures consider 3 or 7 circumambulations of Holika auspicious. Three circumambulations symbolise respect for the Trinity: Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Seven circumambulations signify the purification of the seven cycles of life and seven vows. Some people also perform one circumambulation, which is considered a symbol of devotion, but traditionally, 3 or 7 circumambulations are more common. Devotion and concentration are considered more important than the number.

Scientific and spiritual reasons

During Holika Dahan, the fire burns brightly, purifying the surrounding environment. It is believed that the heat of the fire helps reduce harmful elements in the atmosphere. From a spiritual perspective, circumambulating Holika means recognising God as the centre of life. Circumambulating the fire symbolises our desire to abandon negativity in our lives and embrace positive energy. This increases mental peace and self-confidence.

The correct method for performing the Holika Parikrama

Before beginning the circumambulation, meditate on God with water, rice grains, and flowers in your hands. Always circumambulate in a clockwise direction; this is considered auspicious. While circumambulating, chant a simple mantra and keep a feeling of gratitude in your mind. Finally, bow to the fire and pray for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of your family.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the truth of any of these statements.)

