Holika Dahan 2026: Powerful remedies astrologer says you shouldn’t miss

New Delhi:

The celebration of Holika Dahan is one of the most sacred nights of the Hindu calendar, which honours one of the most sacred nights that symbolise the victory of belief over ego and the victory of light over darkness. The ritual is observed on the night before Holi, where the burning of Holika and the rescue of Prahlad teach us that, finally, righteousness shall prevail.

On the night before Holi, Indians across the country gather around sacred fires and pray for safety, wealth, and emotional cleansing. According to astrologers, this night is believed to possess potent transformational energy, making it an excellent opportunity for letting go.

Astrologer Heena from Astrotalk explains, “Holika Dahan is considered a powerful night for energy cleansing and removing negativity. The fire symbolises the burning of past obstacles and the beginning of new positive cycles. Performing simple remedies on this day can bring protection and harmony to the home.” Here are the important dos and don’ts to keep in mind while observing Holika Dahan rituals.

Holika Dahan do’s: Rituals believed to invite protection and prosperity

According to astrologer Heena, certain traditional practices are believed to enhance spiritual benefits and create positive vibrations.

Offer sacred items into the fire

Devotees may offer coconut, cloves, turmeric, camphor, jaggery, or grains into the Holika fire while praying for the removal of obstacles and negativity. These offerings symbolise gratitude and abundance.

Take Holika ash home

After the fire cools, a small quantity of ash can be brought home and kept safely. It is traditionally believed to protect the household from negative energy.

Take three rounds of parikrama with an intention

It is also believed that by taking three rounds of parikrama around the fire of Holika in silence and by making a wish, the coming year is auspicious.

Pray for family well-being

While returning from the ritual site, devotees pray for the well-being of their family members.

Maintain positive energy at home

After returning home from the ritual site, light a diya in order to sustain the positive energy developed during the ritual.

Apply a tilak of Holika ash

Apply a tilak on the forehead using holika ash that has been cooled down.

Prepare your home beforehand

Cleaning the entrance of the house before holika dahan ritual symbolically welcomes fresh energy and prosperity.

Cleansing practices to follow after returning

Wash your hands and feet before entering the house, which will wash away the heavy or negative energy that you may have picked up outside.

Holika Dahan don’ts: Rituals to avoid during the ritual

Astrologers suggest that certain rituals should be avoided during Holika Dahan due to the high spiritual significance of the ritual.

Avoid attending holika dahan under certain conditions

It is also advised that newly married couples should not attend Holika Dahan celebrations, as it is believed that the energy is quite high. Even pregnant women and new-born babies should avoid the fire for safety reasons.

Keep hair tied

Loose hair around the sacred fire is traditionally avoided. Keeping hair tied is believed to maintain discipline and protection.

Avoid negativity or arguments

Anger, disputes, or negative thoughts near the ritual space are discouraged as they are believed to disturb spiritual harmony.

Be cautious about food

Avoid accepting food or drinks from unknown people around crowded ritual areas.

Do not bring burning wood home

Sacred wood should only be taken once the fire has completely cooled.

Avoid major decisions

Many traditions advise postponing new ventures or important decisions on Holika Dahan day.

Dress mindfully

Wearing black or very dark clothing is traditionally avoided during the rituals.

Avoid unnecessary late nights

Staying out excessively late after attending the ritual is discouraged in traditional belief systems.

The spiritual meaning behind Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan is not just a ritual bonfire. It symbolises emotional renewal and the burning away of fear, resentment, and negativity.

As astrologer Heena notes, “The intention behind the ritual matters most. Prayers offered with sincerity and gratitude are believed to invite peace and protection for the coming year.”

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information