Har Chhath 2025: When and how to observe this vrat for children’s long life Har Chhath 2025 is on August 14. From puja muhurat to fasting rules, here’s all you need to celebrate this day for your children’s health and happiness.

New Delhi:

To pray for their children's longevity and happiness, women celebrate the Har Chhath fast (vrat). Soon, this unique fast was followed by everyone. In Hinduism, Har Chhath is a significant holiday. It is observed during the month of Bhadrapada on the sixth day of the dark fortnight, also known as Krishna Paksha. Other names for it include Lalahi Chhath and Halashashti because it is thought that Balram, the older brother of Lord Krishna, was born on this day.

People also celebrate Balram Jayanti on this day. People worship Lord Balram for this reason. It is thought that keeping the Har Chhath and Radhan Chhath fasts prolongs children's lives and makes the family happy.

Har Chhath 2025 date and Shashti tithi timings

The Hindu calendar shows that this year's Har Chhath will fall on August 14. The Shashti Tithi is scheduled to begin at 4:23 a.m. on August 14 and end at 2:08 a.m. on August 15. This fast takes place right before Janmashtami.

Why Har Chhath is special for mothers

For mothers, this is a very special day. They offer up prayers for the safety, longevity, and well-being of their kids. This festival honours Lord Balram, also known as 'Haldhar', because he mainly carries a plough.

Har Chhath 2025 puja muhurat and best timings

Brahma Muhurta 4:23 am – 5:07 am

Amrit Kaal 6:50 am – 8:20 am

Abhijeet Muhurta 11:59 am – 12:52 pm

Vijay Muhurta 2:37 pm – 3:30 pm

Twilight Time: 7:01 pm – 7:23 pm

Fasting rules and restrictions for Har Chhath vrat

On the day of Har Chhath, women who are fasting are not allowed to eat the food that has been prepared by the plough or walk on the land that has been ploughed by one. On this day, cow's milk and curd are also not allowed, in addition to vegetables.

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: August 15 or 16? Find the right date and midnight puja muhurat