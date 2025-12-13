Hanuman Ashtami 2025: Benefits of fasting, puja method and powerful remedies explained Hanuman Ashtami is being observed today on December 12, 2025 with complete devotion. The festival is marked by fasting, temple visits and special rituals. Here is a look at the benefits of the vrat, puja method and traditional remedies.

New Delhi:

The holy festival of Hanuman Ashtami is being celebrated today on 12 December, 2025. It is observed with special devotion, particularly in the state of Madhya Pradesh. On this day, many devotees observe a vrat (fast), and offer their prayers to Lord Hanuman.

According to religious beliefs, worshipping on Hanuman Ashtami helps fulfil wishes and invites the special blessings of Bajrang Bali. Offering sindoor to Lord Hanuman holds great importance on this day. We take a look at the benefits of the Hanuman Ashtami vrat, the puja method, and some special remedies.

Benefits of observing the Hanuman Ashtami vrat

It is believed that observing the Hanuman Ashtami vrat invites the blessings of both Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram.

Devotees say that fasting on this day helps reduce graha dosh (negative influence of planets) present in one’s kundali (birth chart).

The vrat is also believed to help fulfil long-pending wishes and bring peace and strength into one’s life.

What should be done on Hanuman Ashtami?

Devotees should visit a Hanuman temple and offer sindoor to Lord Hanuman.

Reciting the Sundarkand on this day is considered highly auspicious.

Recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa is also believed to bring positive results.

On this day, devotees also offer a chola to Lord Hanuman as part of the worship.

Hanuman Ashtami remedies

Offering sindoor to Hanuman ji on this day is said to invite his special grace.

Lighting a diya with sesame oil or jasmine oil is considered highly auspicious.

Devotees are advised to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at least seven times.

Offering a saffron flag at a Hanuman temple is believed to help overcome major difficulties.

Chanting the mantra “Om Hum Hanumate Namah” is considered beneficial.

Offering laddoos as bhog to the Lord is also recommended.

The fast is traditionally concluded by eating food after the moonrise in the evening.

(Disclaimer: The information shared here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not verify or authenticate these beliefs.)