Gangaur Vrat Katha: Story behind Gangaur puja, its significance and why women observe it

New Delhi:

Gangaur is one of those festivals that carries both devotion and quiet tradition. It is widely celebrated across Rajasthan and in several parts of India, especially by women. At its core, the festival honours the sacred bond of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and reflects ideas of marriage, devotion and long-lasting companionship.

For married women, the vrat is observed for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Unmarried girls take part with a different prayer, hoping for a good life partner. There is also a strong belief that the rituals, especially when done quietly and without display, hold deeper spiritual value. That idea comes from a story. A very old one. Often referred to as the Gangaur vrat katha or simply gangaur ki kahani.

Gangaur vrat katha: The story behind Gangaur puja and rituals

According to traditional beliefs, there was a time when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, along with Sage Narad, came to Earth. It so happened that the day was Tritiya of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

Goddess Parvati, after seeking permission from Lord Shiva, decided to take a bath in a nearby river. After bathing, she created a Shivling from sand on the riverbank. This is referred to as a parthiv Shivling. With full devotion, she performed the puja using items made of sand and offered them as bhog. From the same offering, she consumed a small portion as prasad.

After completing the rituals, she performed circumambulation and finished the puja in a proper, detailed manner. Lord Shiva was deeply pleased by her devotion. It is believed that he manifested from that very Shivling and granted her a boon.

He said that any woman who worships him and observes the vrat of Goddess Parvati on this day will be blessed with a long marital life and happiness. Ultimately, she would also attain moksha. After giving this blessing, Lord Shiva disappeared.

Because the entire process of worship took time, Goddess Parvati returned late. When she reached back, Lord Shiva and Sage Narad were waiting. Shiva asked her the reason for the delay. She responded gently that she had met her family members near the river, who insisted she stay for a while, have milk and rice, and rest.

Lord Shiva smiled and said he would like to taste that food too. He immediately started walking towards the river. At this point, Goddess Parvati became inwardly anxious. She prayed quietly to Lord Shiva to protect her honour and the sanctity of her vrat.

When they reached the riverbank, something unexpected happened. Goddess Parvati saw a grand palace there. Inside, her brother, sister-in-law, and other family members were present. They welcomed Lord Shiva with great respect and offered him hospitality.

Pleased with this, Lord Shiva stayed there for two days. On the third day, Goddess Parvati expressed her wish to return. Shiva, however, wanted to stay longer. Eventually, Parvati left alone, and later Lord Shiva followed her along with Sage Narad.

While walking, Shiva suddenly remembered that he had left his garland behind at the palace. Goddess Parvati offered to go back and get it, but Shiva stopped her and instead sent Sage Narad.

When Narad reached the riverbank, he was surprised. There was no palace. No people. Just a dense forest with wild animals moving around. He was confused, even a bit startled.

Then, suddenly, lightning flashed. In that moment, Narad saw Lord Shiva’s garland hanging on a tree. He took it and returned, narrating everything he had seen.

Narad could not understand how the palace had vanished and turned into a forest. Lord Shiva smiled and explained that it was not his doing, but Goddess Parvati’s divine play. She had created that illusion to keep her puja and vrat hidden.

Goddess Parvati humbly added that whatever happened was only possible because of Lord Shiva’s grace.

Why Gangaur puja and vrat are considered powerful

Sage Narad praised Goddess Parvati’s devotion and her role as an ideal wife. He said she is supreme among devoted women, and that remembering her brings unwavering marital bliss.

He also emphasised that performing puja in a quiet, personal manner holds greater value than outward display. Women who observe this vrat with sincerity for their husbands’ well-being receive Lord Shiva’s blessings. Similarly, unmarried girls who follow the vrat are believed to be blessed with a desired life partner.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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