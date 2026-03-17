Ram Navami 2026: March 26 or 27? Check correct date, muhurat and puja timings

New Delhi:

Every year, the festival of Ram Navami is celebrated across the entire country with great pomp and enthusiasm. On the day marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, people, from temples to their own homes, worship Lord Rama with strict adherence to traditional rituals and customs. The festive enthusiasm of Ram Navami is particularly spectacular in Ayodhya.

On this sacred day, pilgrims come to Ayodhya to celebrate this holy occasion. Moreover, to commemorate this sacred birth anniversary of Shri Ram, grand processions of Shobhayatras, spectacular tableaus of Jhankis, chariot processions of Rath Yatras, and palanquin processions of Ram Lalla are arranged.

So, let us now find out when Ram Navami will be celebrated this year and what the auspicious time (Muhurat) for worshipping Ram Lalla will be.

When is Ram Navami 2026: March 26 or 27? (Ram Navami 2026 Date)

This year, there is some confusion among people regarding the exact date of Ram Navami. People are confused between March 26 and March 27, wondering which of these dates actually marks Ram Navami.

To clarify, the sacred festival of Ram Navami will be celebrated this year on March 26, 2026. According to religious beliefs, Lord Shri Ram was born on the Navami Tithi (ninth day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) during the month of Chaitra.

Every year, this specific day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. Lord Ram was born during the Madhyahna period—the exact middle of the day. The Madhyahna time is considered the most auspicious for performing Ram Navami worship rituals and ceremonies.

Ram Navami 2026 Muhurat (Ram Navami 2026 Auspicious Time)

According to the Panchang (Hindu almanac), the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra will commence on March 26 at 11:48 AM. The Navami Tithi will conclude on March 27, 2026, at 10:06 AM.

The specific Madhyahna moment (midday peak) for Ram Navami falls at 12:27 PM.

Significance of Ram Navami

On the day of Ram Navami, performing ritualistic worship of Maryada Purushottam (the Ideal Man), Lord Shri Ram, helps alleviate all the troubles of devotees.

On this auspicious day, one should worship not only Lord Ram but also Mother Sita, Lakshman Ji, and Bajrangbali.

(Disclaimer: The information provided herein is based on religious beliefs and popular folklore. It lacks scientific validation. India TV does not vouch for the veracity of any of the claims made herein.)