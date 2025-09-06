Ganesh visarjan 2025 muhurat: Auspicious timings for Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh Visarjan 2025 falls on Anant Chaturdashi, 6September. Discover the auspicious visarjan muhurat and rituals followed across India.

New Delhi:

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, 6 September 2025, which falls on Anant Chaturdashi. The day marks the conclusion of the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival that begins with Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Visarjan is considered one of the most emotional and spiritual days for devotees, as it symbolises bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha with the promise of his return next year. In many parts of India, it is also called Ganpati Visarjan or Vinayaka Nimajjanam.

When is Ganpati Visarjan?

In 2025, Ganesh ji visarjan will be performed on 6 September during Anant Chaturdashi. Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha into rivers, lakes or the sea after offering coconuts, flowers and sweets, accompanied by chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 muhurat and timings

According to Hindu Panchang, these are the auspicious visarjan muhurat timings on 6 September 2025:

Morning Muhurat (Shubha): 07:57 AM to 09:31 AM

07:57 AM to 09:31 AM Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 12:37 PM to 05:16 PM

12:37 PM to 05:16 PM Evening Muhurat (Labha): 06:49 PM to 08:16 PM

06:49 PM to 08:16 PM Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 09:43 PM to 02:04 AM, Sep 07

09:43 PM to 02:04 AM, Sep 07 Early Morning Muhurat (Labha): 04:58 AM to 06:25 AM, Sep 07

Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 03:12 AM on 6 September and ends at 01:41 AM on 7 September 2025.

Ganesh Ji Visarjan rituals and puja vidhi

On visarjan day, devotees perform a final aarti before the idol, offer modaks, flowers and fruits, and chant mantras. A red or yellow cloth is often tied around the idol before immersion.

The idol is then taken through a street procession with music, dhol-tasha and dancing. Devotees keep repeating the slogan “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya” (Come back soon next year, Lord Ganesha).

Significance of Anant Chaturdashi in Ganesh Visarjan

Anant Chaturdashi holds dual importance. While it marks the final day of Ganeshotsav, it is also a sacred day to worship Lord Vishnu in his Anant form. Devotees tie a sacred thread (Anant Sutra) on their arms for protection and prosperity. Many also observe day-long fasting rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Ganpati Visarjan celebrations in Mumbai and across India

In Mumbai, Ganesh Visarjan is a grand spectacle led by Ganpati Mandals. Thousands join the processions, accompanied by traditional instruments like dhol and tasha. Popular immersion spots include Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu Beach, and Powai Lake.

In other states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Ganesh Visarjan is known as Vinayaka Nimajjanam and celebrated with equal devotion and energy.

Ganesh Visarjan slogans and traditions

During visarjan, the atmosphere is filled with devotional chants. Common slogans include:

Ganpati Bappa Morya

Ganesh Maharaj Ki Jai

Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya

These chants not only express devotion but also keep the festive spirit alive during the emotional farewell.

Spiritual importance of visarjan in Hinduism

The visarjan symbolises the cycle of creation and dissolution in the universe. It reminds devotees that life is temporary, and everything eventually returns to the five elements. By immersing the idol, devotees embrace humility, detachment, and faith in Lord Ganesha’s return.