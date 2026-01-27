January 2026 Ekadashi exact time: Jaya Ekadashi tithi, parana timing explained Confused about Ekadashi timing in January 2026? Here’s the exact Jaya Ekadashi tithi start, end and parana time, explained in a simple, time-focused format.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: The Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha is called Jaya Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious and fruitful according to the scriptures. It is customary to observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu on this day. Worshipping Lord Vishnu brings auspicious results. Additionally, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Ekadashi day is believed to increase wealth and prosperity in the home.

Let's get into the details about Jaya Ekadashi:

Ekadashi in January 2026

The second Ekadashi of the month of January will fall on January 26, 2026.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 exact tithi start and end time

Let's look at the details:

Ekadashi Tithi Starts: 04:35 PM on January 28, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 01:55 PM on January 29, 2026

Jaya Ekadashi parana time: When to break the fast

Parana Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Parana Time: 07:10 AM to 09:20 AM (approx. 7:13 AM to 10:51 AM for Vaishnavas)

All about Ekadashi fasting

The Ekadashi fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The Ekadashi fast is observed twice every month, during both the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) and the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight). Both Ekadashis hold special significance. The Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha falls after the full moon, and the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha falls after the new moon.

Things to do on Jaya Ekadashi:

On Jaya Ekadashi, take a coconut with its husk intact and tie a red thread (mouli or kalava) around it. Then, while meditating on Lord Vishnu, immerse it in flowing water. Doing this on Jaya Ekadashi will help you get rid of debt quickly. On Jaya Ekadashi, wear yellow clothes after bathing. If you don't have any yellow clothes, keep a yellow handkerchief in your pocket. Then offer jaggery and gram lentils to God. Afterwards, distribute the jaggery and gram as prasad to everyone and also partake of a little yourself. Doing this on Jaya Ekadashi will strengthen your financial situation. On Jaya Ekadashi, during the worship of Lord Vishnu, take a yellow cloth. Now, place two turmeric rhizomes, a silver coin, and a yellow cowrie shell in it, and tie a knot in the cloth to make a small bundle. If you cannot afford a silver coin, place a regular one-rupee coin in the bundle. Now, after seeking God's blessings, keep this bundle in the place where you keep your money. This remedy will bring double the speed of growth to your business. On Jaya Ekadashi, in the evening, light a ghee lamp in your home temple and chant the mantra of Lord Narayana. The mantra is: Om Namo Bhagavate Narayanaya. On Jaya Ekadashi, chant this mantra 11 times. Start this remedy on Ekadashi and continue it for three consecutive days. Doing this on Jaya Ekadashi will bring you immense success in your career. Your income will also increase rapidly. If you want to protect your home and family from the evil eye, then on Jaya Ekadashi, after bathing, sit on a mat in front of the idol or temple of Lord Vishnu in your home. Also, fill a pot or glass with water and add some jaggery and a red flower to it. Now, chant the mantra of Lord Vishnu - 'Om Narayanaya Namah' - 108 times. After chanting, join your hands and pray to God for the happiness and prosperity of your family. Then, pour the water that was kept during the chanting at the base of a peepal tree.