Durga Puja 2025 dates: Complete calendar with Mahalaya, Ashtami and Visarjan dates

Durga Puja is one of the most awaited and celebrated Hindu festivals, especially in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, and Jharkhand. It is not just a religious occasion but also a cultural extravaganza marked by artistic pandals, traditional dance, dhak beats and the devotion of millions of devotees.

In 2025, Durga Puja will begin on Saturday, September 27, and end on Thursday, October 2 with Vijayadashami and Durga Visarjan. The five main days of the puja — Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami — will be celebrated with grandeur, each carrying its own rituals and spiritual significance.

Durga Puja 2025 dates and calendar

Here is the complete Durga Puja 2025 calendar with tithi, day, and major rituals:

Puja Day Date Weekday Tithi Main Rituals Panchami September 27, 2025 Saturday Ashshin 10 Bilva Nimantran Shashthi September 28, 2025 Sunday Ashshin 11 Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas Saptami September 29, 2025 Monday Ashshin 12 Durga Saptami, Kolabou Puja Ashtami September 30, 2025 Tuesday Ashshin 13 Maha Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja Navami October 1, 2025 Wednesday Ashshin 14 Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa Dashami October 2, 2025 Thursday Ashshin 15 Vijayadashami, Durga Visarjan, Sindoor Utsav

Durga Puja 2025 start and end date

Start date: Saturday, September 27, 2025 (Panchami)

Saturday, September 27, 2025 (Panchami) End date: Thursday, October 2, 2025 (Dashami / Vijayadashami)

Thus, Durga Puja 2025 will be a six-day celebration starting with Panchami and concluding with the grand immersion of Goddess Durga idols on Vijayadashami.

Durga Puja 2025 Mahalaya date and significance

Durga Puja celebrations begin with Mahalaya, which marks the end of Pitru Paksha (a fortnight dedicated to ancestors) and the beginning of Devi Paksha (the fortnight of the Goddess). In 2025, Mahalaya will be observed on 21 September, just before the main puja days.

Mahalaya also symbolises the descent of Goddess Durga to Earth. The day is marked with recitation of Chandi Path, devotional songs and early morning prayers, filling the atmosphere with a sense of divine anticipation.

Durga Puja 2025 rituals and puja days explained

Panchami – Bilva Nimantran

The puja begins with Bilva Nimantran, where Goddess Durga is invited to Earth with rituals.

Shashthi – Kalparambha and Akal Bodhon

The Kalparambha ritual is performed, followed by Akal Bodhon, which symbolises the invocation of the Goddess. This day also includes Amantran and Adhivas.

Saptami – Kolabou Puja

On this day, a small banana plant known as Kolabou is bathed and draped in a saree, symbolising the consort of Lord Ganesha. This is considered one of the most sacred parts of Durga Puja.

Ashtami – Kumari Puja and Sandhi Puja

Maha Ashtami is considered the most auspicious day of Durga Puja. Devotees perform Kumari Puja, worshipping young girls as an embodiment of the Goddess, and Sandhi Puja, which is held at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami.

Navami – Maha Navami and Homa

On Maha Navami, the final day of Durga’s battle against Mahishasura is commemorated. Navami Homa (sacred fire ritual) and Durga Balidan are performed with great devotion.

Dashami – Vijayadashami and Visarjan

On the last day, Sindoor Utsav (where married women smear vermillion on each other) takes place, followed by Durga Visarjan (immersion of Durga idols) in rivers and ponds. This marks the departure of the Goddess back to her heavenly abode.

Goddess Durga’s arrival and departure in 2025

In 2025, Goddess Durga will arrive on an elephant, which is considered highly auspicious as it symbolises prosperity and a good harvest. She will depart on Nara (man), which signifies struggles and challenges ahead but also human strength to overcome them. These omens are taken as indicators of the year to come.

Why Durga Puja is celebrated

Durga Puja celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the power of the feminine divine. Beyond religious devotion, Durga Puja is a festival of art, culture, community bonding, food, and joy.

Durga Puja 2025 will be celebrated from September 27 to October 2, filling six days with devotion, rituals, music, dance, and cultural festivities. From Mahalaya to Vijayadashami, every ritual carries deep spiritual significance, making the festival a blend of tradition and celebration. As the countdown begins, devotees across India and the world eagerly await the arrival of Maa Durga with prayers for happiness, prosperity, and peace.